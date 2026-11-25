In Boston, Mitchell Robinson isn’t quite endearing himself to the Celtics faithful after his first month wearing green and white. His Knicks replacement, meanwhile, hasn’t done much better of a job when it comes to winning over public opinion during his 17 games as the backup to Karl Anthony Towns.

In trying to find a cheap Robinson replacement and dance around the second apron, there weren’t many players who fit the criteria of willing to take a veteran’s minimum deal and fit the void of what the longest tenured Knick left behind.

The Knicks have gotten more out of Andre Drummond than Boston has got from Robinson during the early goings of the season. Drummond has 45 offensive rebounds in 238 minutes, while Robinson has 34 in 246 minutes. Robinson is a -37 in his minutes while Drummond is a +2.

Last season, Robinson snagged 23.9% of New York's misses when he was on the floor. While Drummond is mostly matching that mark at 21.1%, he's having a much harder time helping the Knicks make good on their second-chance opportunities.

Not all offensive rebounds are created equal

Drummond has more of an offensive bag than Robinson, but that's actually part of the drawback. Coach Mike Brown needs his backup center to screen, roll and board. Unlike Robinson, who was more inclined to kick an offensive board out to the three-point line, Drummond has to fight the urge to go back up with the rock. Good things don't usually happen.

This isn’t a new issue as Drummond failed to make more than 58.5% of his attempts at the rim in each of the last three regular seasons. Drummond is making just 46.3% of his shots at the rim—easily a career low. Every put back floater or hook shots is a win for the opponent.

Drummond has also yet to show close to the same pick-and-roll rapport that Robinson had with Jalen Brunson. Part of it is his newness here, but it more so has to do with his lesser ability to finish as a dunker and his lack of gravity.

To his credit, Drummond evolved from being a historically bad free throw shooter to a respectable one and someone who can even knock down a triple. He knocked down 32 of 90 (35.6 percent) from long distance with Philadelphia last season. Those shots accounted for more than a quarter of his attempts, but that’s not something the Knicks need.

The context of Drummond counting for just $2.5M against the cap compared to Robinson's $15.04M deal is important for the conversation. But there are many nights Drummond shows why he's a vet min guy only nowadays.

The first impression was great with Drummond leading the Knicks in points, rebounds, blocks and steals through the first quarter of the season. Since then there’s been plenty of bunny’s missed at the rim, lack of defensive effort in transition and defensive lapses, including none worse than his inexplicable foul of Deni Avdija in the final seconds against Portland over the weekend.

Warts and all, the 15-year veteran is still a rebounding vacuum. Drummond's averaging 6.8 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes and 7.8 boards a night despite averaging just 14 minutes.

During the first ten games of the season, the 33-year old became the first player in the NBA's play-by-play era to average more than 8 rebounds and 3 offensive rebounds while logging fewer than 15 minutes per game, per NBA insider Tommy Beer.

Drummond has rebound pedigree, but that matters less to the current Knicks

Just recently, Drummond became just the 10th player in league history to snatch 4,000 offensive rebounds. It’s an exclusive list that includes Moses Malone, Robert Parish, Buck Williams, Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neil, Dwight Howard, Kevin Willis and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The four-time rebounding champ also recently passed Patrick Ewing (11,607) for 26th most rebounds all time. Of the men ahead of him only LeBron James and Dwight Howard started their careers after 2000. The only non-Hall of Famers to have more rebounds are James, Williams, Willis, Paul Silas and Charles Oakley.

It's never been a question about whether Drummond can rebound the ball. It's a question of if Drummond has enough left in the tank to be a backup center in late April and May to defend their title in the Finals.

Maybe he finds his sea legs and gets better acclimated to this group and coach as things play on, but as of now that answer seems to be a resounding no.

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