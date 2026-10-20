Knicks Enter Opening Night With a Real Starting Lineup Worry

At the end of the first season of The Sopranos, Tony and his family found themselves at Artie Bucco's restaurant, Vesuvio, during a storm. A tree blocked their way home, forcing them to take refuge there. The scene is best known for Tony's speech to his family about enjoying the "little moments" with each other—and while that sentiment applies to almost any cherished moment in life, it holds true for the New York Knicks right now.

The Knicks have gone through a lot of ups and downs over the last 53 years, before Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart ended the title drought. If this were another era of the NBA, it's clear this team would be together for a long time. At least until the wheels fell off.

Unfortunately, with the inception of the second apron, it's become harder for teams to stay together, and the Knicks have been victims of avoiding its penalties. When this starting five takes the court for Opening Night on Tuesday, take a moment to enjoy it. Really soak it in. Because the business side might force Leon Rose and company to make an unpopular move by next summer.

The second apron's impacts on the Knicks

After winning a championship, the Knicks' financial landscape is uncertain. Towns is due for an extension, but so are Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek.

Fans may want all those guys to stick around, but it may not be realistic. Every decision from here on out depends on the Brunson extension, and the Knicks should do everything in their power to make that happen. He has earned it, and deserves it. Unfortunately, that could mean some fan favorites could be on the move.

If the Knicks feel a player's deal will get in the way of paying Brunson, they have made it abundantly clear that they are okay with letting them play for someone else. Just look at Mitchell Robinson.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) defends Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (4) during the second half at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KAT, arguably the second-most important Knick, is probably the most intriguing name among the extension-worthy candidates, since he is due a max extension valued at $276 million for four years. Since he didn't decline his $61 million player option by the Oct. 19 deadline, the Knicks will have to wait until after the season to legally start talking about an extension again.

If they don't think a deal is imminent or that they can't meet in the middle, does that mean the Knicks would be willing to ship him to a team that is willing to pay him? It's a real possibility, and that's why it's hard to predict what the Knicks will look like after this year.

New York could also explore breakups with the likes of Hart or Bridges if it prioritizes keeping Towns and figuring out other options on the wing. Simply put, something will have to give with staying under the second apron the main goal of James Dolan, which puts the starting lineup in the crosshairs given the major costs that need to be cut to afford new extensions.

The little things in life

There isn't a crystal ball right now that can give Knicks fans a glimpse into next year. Nobody knows whether this starting five will still be together, or whether they'll have another ring night at the Garden.

With such an uncertain future, made dour by that second apron, opening night for the Knicks should be viewed with the same philosophical appreciation Tony Soprano had for his family in a darkened Vesuvio's, when a storm knocked out all the lights in New Jersey.

"...remember the little moments like this that were good," Tony said to his family, raising a glass of red wine as he sat at the head of the table.

Actor James Gandolfini takes break between takes during shooting of a scene for \"The Sopranos\" HBO TV series at Ramsey Outdoor store in Paramus, N.J., on November 16, 1999. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This version of the Knicks may, unfortunately, have an expiration date because the business side of basketball is ugly. Those days when the Warriors could keep a dynasty together for well over a decade are over. Knowing that this could all end with a surprise Shams post on X, where he announces that KAT or some other beloved Knicks player is on the move, should give fans some pause.

Don't sit on your phone during the ceremony. Don't rush to post the clips on X or Instagram. Just watch it all, and worry about likes and reposts later that night. Moments like this are rare. Just ask the Yankees and Giants, who haven't won in over a decade. Parades don't grow on trees.

Fully appreciate what those five guys did when they stand side by side, and the banner is being raised above them. What these guys did will be remembered for a lifetime and beyond: 13 straight wins, the big comeback in front of Taylor Swift at the Garden, the tip-in, Hart diving for loose balls like his life depends on it, and Brunson completely taking over in game five, crossing up the giant Victor Victor Wembanyama after years of hearing he is too small, are all lasting memories.

You just never know how long this ride might last.

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