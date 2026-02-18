Jalen Brunson Reveals Knicks Contract Expectations

Jalen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brunson handed the New York Knicks a present with his contract in 2024. He's well aware of that. At the same time, he is hoping that the Knicks will keep that in mind when 2028 rolls ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌around.

In an Interview with Vanity Fair, Brunson was asked about his next contract as he becomes eligible for a massive deal starting in 2028, and his response was straightforward.

"Obviously we'd love for them to do right by me," Brunson said. "I think anyone would. I feel like I sacrificed."

And he really did sacrifice. Brunson signed for $156.5 million over four years in 2024. Sounds like a lot, but had he waited just one more year, he was eligible for a five-year max deal worth $269 million. That's $113 million he walked away from, on purpose, so the Knicks could have the cap space to build a real contender around him.

Brunson explained why he was okay with that, and it says a lot about how he thinks.

"If I'm thinking about playing well to make sure I get paid, that could mess with me," he told Vanity Fair. "I play best when I have a free mind, and that did that for me. One hundred percent I sacrificed for the team. But most importantly, I made sure my family and I are taken care of."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ strategy paid off in the game as well. Currently, the Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 34-20 record, they had been on a roll with an eight-game winning streak before a heavy defeat by the Pistons ended it.

Throughout the whole situation, Brunson has been the driving force of the team, this season he has been averaging 27 points on 47 percent shooting with 6.1 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌assists.

Jalen Brunson's 2028 Contract: How Much Could the Knicks Owe Him?

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

So what does Brunson actually stand to make next time around?

If he becomes extension-eligible in 2028, he could sign a four-year, $323 million deal. If he waits until 2029, that number jumps to a five-year, $418 million contract, though he'll be 32 at that point, an age when smaller guards tend to start declining.

Therefore,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his public statements are what really matter. This is not a player sniping at a team; it is a well-thought-out message delivered early, thus giving the management ample time to figure out how they react.

Brunson sacrificed his pay in order for the Knicks to become a contender, and currently, he is inquiring whether that loyalty is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌mutual.

The front office has been busy making that case. Moving Yabusele to the Bulls cleared more flexibility heading into the offseason, and the Yabusele trade has already started paying dividends with the additions that followed at the deadline.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bet on New York when he didn't have to, and the Knicks are a better team because of it. When 2028 comes around, they will need to figure out what that kind of trust is really ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌worth.

