The standings show six consecutive wins for the New York Knicks after riding a dominant fourth quarter to a 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the standings only measure teams, and we do enough of that already.

Who were the biggest individual winners? Who fell short of expectations? Read on and see.

Winner: Jose Alvarado

Sometimes numbers don't tell the story. Sometimes they do.

Over the first three quarters, Alvarado played seven minutes. He scored five points, didn't register an assist and was -7. Then he played the whole fourth, scoring 16 to go with three assists and a +22 rating. See? Numbers.

Josh Hart got him going with a couple of drive-and-kick treys and from that point Alvarado's dial was turned up to 11. When he wasn't hitting four three-pointers, he was forcing steals and finding Pacome Dadiet ahead of the field for a lay-up, all fueling New York's game-breaking 17-0 run.

Mike Brown likes to play Alvarado alongside Jalen Brunson late in games because of the different looks they can throw at teams with their leading scorer playing off-ball more. This time Brunson was the decoy, taking half as many shots as Alvarado. It's a win-win: a key reserve gets some regular-season shine, while the franchise guard doesn't have to put on his cape and carry the team to a win in November, energy better saved for spring.

Winner: Mikal Bridges

Playing without OG Anunoby for a third straight game exposed one of the quiet truths about the Knicks: as transcendent as their offense looks when it's humming, there aren't all that many players who can drive it.

Outside of OG, Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, not many Knicks can reliably create their own shot. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride are play finishers, for the most part. Tyler Kolek's better instincts are reserved for getting his teammates buckets, not himself. Jordan Clarkson was a one-man band plenty in his sixth man days, but that's not his role with the Knicks.

It was easy to forget after he started so quietly this season, but Mikal Bridges does a few things that are critical for the New York offense. In addition to being able to create for himself, Bridges is a midrange marskman on a team that does much of its damage in the paint or from deep. When he gets going, he can turn a game around single-handedly with his scoring or the diversity of where he attacks from.

The Knicks were down double-figures after the first quarter and Donovan Mitchell looked on his way to a huge night. KAT hadn't taken a single shot and the only Knicks with more than one basket were Brunson and Josh Hart. The game was begging for someone to step up.

Bridges stepped up. Then he stepped up again. And again. And again.

He made 7-of-8 shots in the second quarter, scoring 15 to help the Knicks cut the gap to five; his season-high coming in for a game was 18. He rainbowed a pull-up over Jarrett Allen, drained a corner three and even sunk a shot Larry Bird would be proud of, a baseline behind-the-backboard parabola that swished perfectly as the shot clock expired.

Bridges is still scoring fewer than eight points game, but he's averaged 13 in the time Anunoby has missed. The Knicks need the added punch Bridges has brought to their offense. They'll need it to continue when they're back at full strength, too.

Loser: Jalen Brunson

Look, it's called "Winners and Losers." There has to be a loser, though we know Brunson is anything but.

He had one of his worst shooting nights of the season, making only 29% of his twos and 25% of his threes. Brunson was hardly the only culprit among the Knick perimeter defenders, but he was part of the problem and therefore part of the reason Donovan Mitchell and James Harden had the success they did breaking the Knicks down and causing them problems in the paint.

Typically Brunson saves his best for last, but he missed three of four shots in the fourth. Maybe the best work he did that frame was stay out of the way and let Alvarado cook.

Winner: Tyler Nickel

A night the rookie will never forget, and not only because of the win. Tyler Nickel, a second-round pick acquired by the Knicks in a draft night trade, made his NBA debut. And not some token deal where he guarded an inbounds at the end of the half or something. Nickel played nine minutes, more than Tyler Kolek, James Wiseman and Mo Diawara and as many as the up-and-down-and-down-again Andre Drummond.

Nickel scored his first two baskets, a quick-released contested three over the 7-foot Allen and later a fast break lay-up. He accepted the challenge of defending both Mitchell and Harden, struggling in particular with the latter and fouling him four times in like five minutes. But Nickel finished with five points, a +8 rating and a night he'll never forget.

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