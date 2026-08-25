Knicks' Center Hunt Facing a New Threat From the Heat

The New York Knicks' need at center isn't one many around the league share, given many franchises are already set there between veterans, young pieces, and two-way deals. However, one team that's loomed on the big-man front is Miami, which could use a more traditional presence to complement Bam Adebayo.

While things have been quiet for the Heat, their center buzz picked up in a major way this week. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Pat Riley's front office is considering big men Nick Richards and Keshad Johnson with two roster spots still open.

NEW: Heat expected to add Vin Baker to the coaching staff; he has been a Bucks assistant the past 8 seasons and has a close relationship with Giannis. Details.https://t.co/85U7jxvZpp

PLUS updates on 14th roster spot, more. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 21, 2026

Suddenly, this could be a significant obstacle in New York's way, as it may take two more options off the board, which have their own appeals to Leon Rose.

Knicks' current center options may shrink even further if Heat act

This has been an offseason of failed center acquisition attempts for the Knicks, with trades and signings gone wrong. Now, they're forced to weigh Backup Plans P-Z after the previous efforts fell short.

Both Richards and Johnson could be part of that list of alternatives. The fact that New York hasn't signed Richards despite its need hints that the franchise has some hold-up with him as a player. However, at this stage of free agency, Richards still represents the best available route for immediate help at center that doesn't require a trade.

Similarly, Johnson is an appealing high-flying talent who could bring a jolt of athleticism to training camp, whether as a pure invite or a two-way signing. He'd be less of an instant third-string center fill-in and more of a promising depth player to develop, which the Knicks could also use with their current center cabinet barren.

However, if the Heat jump on either (or both) Richards and/or Johnson, that would deal a real blow to New York. Part of the reason the Knicks have been able to abstain from signing a center to this point is that there are more players available than there are sizable roles, which has allowed them to be more choosy and wait for someone willing to accept a deal that provides them mid-season flexibility.

Knicks have been connected to Nick Richards before, but now must act if they want him for 2026-27. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yet, Miami's rumblings add real pressure that could force New York to act if it really wants either of these bigs. No longer can the Knicks expect both to still be on the table when opening night rolls around, so a decision must now be made on Richards and Johnson.

Despite the Heat's activity, Rose could still opt to remain patient. Losing the chance to sign Richards or Johnson hurts, but more centers are likely to become available in the coming weeks as franchises begin to slim down their rosters, either due to roster limits or simply having a better idea of which players they don't covet.

The last week has already brought one such name: Hunter Dickinson, a seven-foot center and two-way player who was cut by the Pelicans to bring in another player. That's already early evidence that the Knicks will have multiple bigs to sift through in the aftermath of cuts, and there's more to keep an eye on throughout the lead-up to opening night.

That said, the ideal case for New York is to have as many options as possible to consider, including Richards and Johnson. That way, the Knicks' odds of landing the best center depth are increased. Even if Richards (defense) and Johnson (small sample) both have their flaws, they could still be ideal signings once cuts happen.

New York could always go the trade route, but the resistance it's seen from other front offices this offseason points to no deal materializing for the early part of the year. Assuming that is the case, Richards and/or Johnson represent a nice fallback that could easily be had without another team's involvement.

All of this makes it a concerning development for the Heat to be connected to both names. The Knicks certainly aren't in the position to have even fewer exciting bigs to consider adding, but Miami could make that New York's reality ahead of training camp if it signs either center.

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