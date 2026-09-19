Knicks Might Get a Shot at Young Center in Kawhi Trade Fallout

Though the Knicks have signed two centers in James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks, their center search is by no means over. One of those players still needs to prove themselves worthy of being placed on the roster, which is no guarantee.

As a result, New York needs to keep its eye out for any other bigs who could come available in case neither Wiseman nor Eubanks works out. One such player who deserves keeping tabs on in Clippers center Johni Broome, especially after LA's trade of Kawhi Leonard was finalized this past weekend, which has now puts Los Angeles over the roster limit.

Knicks might be able to nab a center in fallout of Kawhi trade

The Clippers may have just acquired Broome in a deal with the 76ers, but that doesn't mean the center is staying put. Since LA now has 17 players under contract and can only carry 15 for opening night, it could cut or trade Broome, and the Knicks could then add him as center depth if he falls victim to a roster crunch.

With the Clippers in turmoil and depleted of some premium draft capital after the league came down on them following that Kawhi Leonard verdict, they may see this as an opportunity to add a few more picks in the future. The Knicks could send them a future second-rounder, of which they have many to spare.

If the Knicks see value in holding onto their hoard of future seconds, they could also wait to see if Broome hits the open market. As a new arrival and unproven player, Broome doesn't have much job security in Los Angeles, especially with the franchise heading in a new direction. The team could end up liking what it sees from its other players on the roster bubble, and then be open to letting Broome go since it already received a draft pick for simply letting Philly dump him.

Of course, with center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser going under the knife again this summer and potentially being out for some time, the Clippers might just wait things out with Broome. If so, the Knicks should still monitor the situation and potentially trade for him later in the season.

Untapped potential for Broome

Coming off a rookie year where Broome played all of 11 minutes, this could be a chance to capitalize on a tumultuous time in Los Angeles and eventually land the former 35th overall pick. If the Knicks were to acquire Broome, he certainly has more upside than other backup big man options, such as Chris Boucher or Tony Bradley.

Johni Broome tonight:



50 Points

18-34 FG

5-7 3PT

17 Rebounds

5 Assists

pic.twitter.com/Fe9R9aKwXG — J🐐 (@SixersJustin) January 17, 2026

For the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, the 24-year-old averaged 33.2 minutes, 22.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 8.0 rebounds over 18 games. That came following a successful run with the Auburn Tigers, where he helped lead them to their second-ever Final Four, was a two-time All-American, and was only the fourth player in NCAA Division history with 2,500 career points and 1,500 rebounds.

Since he didn't have much of a sample size in his rookie year with the Sixers, he's more of just a possible third-string option at center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. There might be something there for the unproven young center, though. If so, a deal like this could be a steal for Leon Rose.

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