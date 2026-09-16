5 More Centers Knicks Could Sign After James Wiseman Deal

The New York Knicks' center picture has finally changed with the signings of James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, and Liam Robbins. However, New York might not be done adding big men as it seeks to find the best players for the third-string job and its vacant two-way spots.

The Knicks have 19 players under contract for camp now, and teams can carry up to 21 if they so choose. With that in mind, a few free agents in particular stand out as additional possible options for New York.

1. Kevin Love

Yes, Kevin Love isn't what he once was. But he's still a productive rebounder at 38 years old, averaging an impressive 5.8 rebounds per game this past season in 16.6 minutes a night.

The 2016 NBA champ would be a strong fit in a locker room that's dead set on repeating this campaign, and could even offer guidance after once being in their shoes with the Cleveland Cavaliers and falling short.

Given his illustrious career, Love is the ideal kind of big-name veteran to bring into camp to put everyone on their heels. He also has plenty of experience playing at center, spending at least half of his time there in three of the past five seasons (per Basketball-Reference), so it's not as out of the box as it might seem.

2. Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee is one of the more intriguing vets still on the market. He's only a season removed from averaging 6.1 RPG for the Phoenix Suns, so he's got something left in the tank.

He's also had stints with eight different teams over 13 years, so Plumlee has shown he can be malleable, an important trait for anyone joining an established rotation and roster like New York's.

The seven-footer has the size and motor to be a solid third big whenever Karl-Anthony Towns or Andre Drummond need to come out. At the very least, he'd be a worthwhile addition to a camp competition as a more-than-capable veteran with a proven resume.

3. Tony Bradley

Admittedly, Tony Bradley isn't the most exciting as a potential Knicks center signing. But he's been linked to the team in recent days as they ramp up their wheeling and dealing before camp, just like John Konchar was before Leon Rose inked him on Tuesday.

Bradley's averaged under four rebounds per game in each of the last four seasons he's played, so the ceiling doesn't appear very high here. He saw an average of 11.0 minutes or fewer in each of those campaigns, which isn't a ton to work with, but that's also the same kind of workload he'd see in the Big Apple if he did make the team.

Regardless, he is the kind of desperate vet who'd be willing to come in on a tryout basis since his job prospects aren't booming. There's also the 7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg campaign he put together in 2020-21 with more playing time (16.6 mpg), indicating he could make a bigger impact if needed.

4. Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk is one of the biggest-name free agents still available, and he bears consideration by New York.

Go back a season ago, when Olynyk averaged 8.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg, showing he can still produce like a quality backup. He wouldn't get as large a runway with the Knicks, but they could do much worse than sliding a well-traveled and battle-tested talent like Olynyk into a third-string role in case of emergency.

He's still chasing an elusive ring as well before he hangs 'em up, so that extra motivation could push him to give New York whatever he has left in the tank in hopes of winning a championship.

5. Duop Reath

Duop Reath is another route the Knicks could go for an upside option in camp.

Even though he's 30 years old, Reath made his NBA debut at 27 and has only played in three seasons to this point, so there could be juice left to squeeze here.

Reath showed real promise as a rookie, averaging 9.1 ppg and 3.7 rpg with the Blazers. His per-36 minutes numbers (18.3/7.4) were even better, hinting that he could be a pleasant surprise if given the opportunity. He was in similar per-36 territory over the next two seasons, even though his playing time in Portland went down; he's now in search of his next home.

Any team probably wants to see Reath make more of an impact on the boards or on defense in limited minutes, as the stretch-big is more offensively minded. Yet there's no denying he's flashed some intriguing skills and merits a closer look for a center-needy team.

It seems New York is open to just that, as SNY's Ian Begley reported that Reath is being considered alongside Wiseman. There's a scenario where both and another vet are added for camp, as the Knicks' mostly set rotation allows them to

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