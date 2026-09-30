Knicks' New Center N'Faly Dante Brings Exciting Upside to the Table

The Knicks recently signed center N’Faly Dante to an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he'll be around for training camp. He presents an interesting case as a mostly inexperienced but towering young big.

Dante's barely accumulated professional experience since entering the NBA undrafted in 2024, logging just eight NBA games and 44 G League games. The scarcity of playing time over the last two years makes him a largely unknown quantity, compounded by the fact that he tore his ACL in January and doesn’t expect to start the season healthy.

But from New York’s perspective, this signing gives them oversight of his injury progress and can secure his G League rights with the Westchester Knicks. So what makes him worth the wait, and what does the organization see in him?

Athleticism and finishing ability

We know by now that the center position is very top-heavy, with Towns manning the starting spot. Andre Drummond looks set to take the backup role, but he's also playing on a one-year deal. With no third-string center yet, the Knicks need to fill this position, both for now and the future.

At almost 25 years old, Dante could become a candidate for this spot, depending on his play in the G League and whether the Knicks are enamored with what they see after his recovery.

Dante showed strong screen-release and vertical-roll ability in the limited film available on him over the last two seasons. He can get behind the coverage quickly and rise up for lobs utilizing his long wingspan.

On that note, Dante has real NBA size, with physical traits that stand out, 6’11” with a 7’6” wingspan. For context this is the same frame as DeAndre Jordan, a tall big man that has an elite level wingspan. He leans on that gifted size to finish these plays with power, force, but also finesse.

x axis: FGA in the restricted area, y axis: FG% | via NBA G League Stats

In Dante’s first full G League season, he shot 78% in the restricted area. His above-average shooting and touch in this area didn’t stop after one season either. He also shot 81% on close twos in his final collegiate season (130-160 FGA).

Touch near the rim will probably never plague Dante, who knows how to use his body near the basket, along with his large catch radius.

Solid offensive feel

His touch near the rim seems to extend outward as well. He went 20-for-38 (52%) on non-restricted-area baskets, displaying a solid level of touch for a big man.

Centers who have this level of feel can bring real value, since it can allow them to do multiple things on the floor, like shoot a short midrange shot, dribble in traffic, and make simple passes.

Rebounding and defense

I note offensive rebounding as one of the main drivers of center impact. Winning the possession battle ranks among the best, if not the best fringe skill a player can have individually.

Dante has shown the capability to provide it, flashing that skill even in his limited playing time. He ranked as one of five players to average 4.0+ offensive rebounds a game in the G League, and he played the most total games among them.

Leaders in OREBs in the NBA G League 2024-2025 | via NBA G League Stats

In his final collegiate season, he produced a 10% offensive rebound percentage, a bit lackluster, but still above average value. While I don’t put too much stock into defensive rebounding compared to offensive rebounding Dante excels here, posting a 24.5% defensive rebound percentage in college and 21% in his first G league stint.

In coverage, Dante graded out well in college, displaying proactiveness in generating steals and blocks (3.2% and 6.6%, respectively), earning him a Pac-12 All-Defense team nod. He does well staying in front of both handler and roller at 6'11", and uses his long wingspan to deter shots at the rim.

I’d say he projects mostly as an anchor/drop big given his heavy footedness at times. He’s off and on when it comes to displaying a baseline level of mobility, but does have some good flashes mixed in.

Defense and rebounding will have to serve as his calling card in whatever opportunities he gets, since his offensive game outside of rim-running and vertical rolling is quite limited. It’s important to note that there is upside in these areas to eventually land a rotation spot in the NBA with the Knicks.

Overall, I like bringing Dante in as someone to potentially get a two-way spot. Maybe it gives them an opportunity to look into his injury more, and get more details on to see if he's someone to move forward with long term. He's certainly worth the flyer.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.