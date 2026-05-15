Knicks' Pre-Draft Activity Just Got a Lot More Interesting With Isaiah Evans Meeting

The Knicks are firmly in the middle of their postseason run, with the Eastern Conference Finals right around the corner. You'd be hard-pressed to find any Knicks fan who isn't focused on the team's present situation; however, that doesn't mean that it's too early to start thinking about the upcoming NBA offseason.

After all, it won't be long before free agency arrives, with the 2026 NBA Draft coming before that. Including the Wizards' second-rounder, the Knicks will have three picks at the annual summer event, led by the 24th overall selection.

New York has already been doing its due diligence over the last few weeks, working out rookies to see if they're worth being added to head coach Mike Brown's lineup. Having said that, most of the Knicks' pre-draft sessions have been with prospects more likely to land in the second round or go undrafted

That trend changed earlier this week, though, and should have Knicks fans even more excited for next month's annual event.

Knicks' draft process ramps up with Isaiah Evans workout

On Wednesday, Duke's Isaiah Evans told reporters that he's "committed to staying in the NBA Draft" while revealing that he's already met with the Knicks, per the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. The Wizards, Hawks and Mavericks are among the other teams he spoke to.

Isaiah Evans said he's committed to staying in the NBA Draft and isn't considering a return to Duke. The North Meck product said he's already met with Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/56CJKa00Yx — Rod Boone (@rodboone) May 13, 2026

While Evans isn't the first prospect the Knicks worked out, he is the only one so far who could legitimately be taken with the No. 24 pick.

Evans, 20, is a talented 6-foot-6 wing who's coming off a third-team All-ACC performance with the Blue Devils last season. His sophomore campaign saw Evans improve on just about everything he did as a freshman. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.1% from the floor. A prospect's collegiate free-throw numbers are an indicator of what they can do from three-point range in the NBA, so Knicks fans should be encouraged by Evans shooting 86.0% from the charity stripe.

Evans is athletic with great basketball IQ, but he isn't the strongest player or the best rebounder. He'll need to work hard to become a starter, or even one of the top bench players, for the Knicks, but he can get there with the right coaching and support.

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Knicks draft Evans—or any other wing—in the first round next month. Veteran shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and wing Landry Shamet will become unrestricted free agents when the negotiation period opens on Tuesday, June 30. Neither pending UFA is guaranteed to return, which is why the Knicks need a promising prospect like Evans, even if he isn't ready to be a Year 1 starter.

Drafting Isaiah Evans would help the Knicks have an easier time turning the page on pending free agents like Landry Shamet. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There's plenty of time between now and the NBA Draft for things to change, but momentum is already growing for Evans to join the Knicks. On top of working out with them, the Duke prospect also ended up in New York at No. 24 in our recent post-draft lottery mock-up, written by Kento Kato.

As for whether the Knicks will have an opportunity to draft Evans, that remains to be seen—especially if one of the other teams that worked him out has anything to say about it. The Wizards aren't much of a threat as they won't draft him first overall, while the Mavericks don't have an opening-round selection. However, the second of the Hawks' two early picks comes at No. 23, right before the Knicks. New York might have to move up if Atlanta is a legitimate threat, especially if the latter wants some revenge for the postseason elimination.

We'll see if the Knicks show even more interest in Evans before the draft. He has all the tools to give New York some much-needed depth on the wing, both offensively and defensively. The only thing left to see is whether he'll be around when the Knicks are on the clock next month, because if he is, there's a good chance his next home will be Madison Square Garden.