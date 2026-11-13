Knicks' Puzzling Jordan Clarkson Use Has a Likely Explanation

Jordan Clarkson played in nine of New York’s first 10 games. Despite the Knicks losing half of them, Clarkson never—not once—finished with a negative plus-minus rating.

By almost any metric, Clarkson fits a role on this team, yet he's struggled to see consistent playing time, as evidenced by him being glued to the bench this past Wednesday when New York could've used him in a winnable game against Cleveland.

However, Mike Brown isn’t Tom Thibodeau, he’s not Mickey Callaway, and he could never, would never, be George Steinbrenner. That is the likeliest explanation as to why Brown continues to mess around with Clarkson’s minutes while the Knicks struggle—and why it’ll likely pay off come playoff time.

Mike Brown is cool with testing Clarkson because he's cool testing himself

If Thibodeau were sick with the flu and someone bet him he’d be better by morning, he’d spend the night outdoors wearing a crown of ice cubes. The man had to win everything. Which masks a deeper truth: the man had to compete at everything.

Brown’s competitive drive is as strong as anybody’s, but that impulse doesn’t blind him to the bigger picture.

He didn’t come to New York promising to be one thing, then encounter at the first sign of adversity expose himself as the complete opposite of whom he’d pretended to be. And while the Knick coach clearly loves to win, he understands that is his professional duty, one requiring patience, observation and analysis before taking action.

This foresight lays at the heart of playing Mohamed Diawara in 11 non-productive minutes against the Cavs, instead of Clarkson. Sometimes testing other players could do more good in the grand scheme, even if it plays a part in a loss, to gather data that can be used for the long season still ahead. This ability to separate the most important (seeing which players can be relied upon in big moments) from a lesser priority (doing everything possible for one win in November) is what makes Brown a special coach.

That’s why he’s okay going back and forth with Clarkson. And why Clarkson seems cool with it, too.

There's almost nothing the Knicks can ask of Clarkson that he can't provide

When everyone is healthy and it’s all systems go, Clarkson has evolved into a sort of Josh Hart-Jose Alvarado hybrid. He’s one of New York’s top offensive rebounders and one of their only players to exert anything close to full-court pressure on opposing guards. How often is everyone healthy, though?

Clarkson’s versatility allows him to play next to just about anybody. Want Brunson more off-ball? Clarkson can handle the ball enough to give the captain some space. Not getting the usual point production from Landry Shamet and Deuce McBride? Clarkson is one of history’s most prolific bench scorers. The moment a little much for Tyler Kolek? Hasn't looked like it lately, but Clarkson, who's managed to average both 20 points and five assists a game off the bench, has seen it all.

And what if, as has been theorized since the summer, the Knicks look to trade someone? The most logical move would be shipping out a guard for a big. Clarkson’s versatility alleviates the pain, no matter who is punted.

If the Knicks create any roster holes, Clarkson's the gritty grout who can fill them

McBride, who continues to do the things he does well, is almost assuredly a goner when he hits free agency in the summer; after losing Mitchell Robinson for nothing, can the Knicks afford to lose someone for nothing again?

Kolek’s strong pay could lead another team to pull the trigger and swap a young big man for him. One team likely to make moves, Milwaukee, would be an especially good fit for Kolek, who played college ball in Wisconsin.

Even unlikely moves end up tying back to Clarkson. Mikal Bridges probably isn’t going anywhere, especially since his play this season wouldn’t seem to inspire another club to want him. But he’s the one Knick starter who, while still a longshot to be traded, isn’t a no-shot the way Brunson or Towns are.

Even the ripples of trading Mo Diawara, a forward, would come into contact with Clarkson, since he and Hart are the guards most qualified to play bigger than their size and skill sets suggest.

Injuries at home and potential suspensions and draft forfeitures abroad could change the big-picture for the Knicks and their possible trade partners between now and the February deadline. It's a little easier to stand pat when you're the trophy-holder. It's also easier when you have Jordan Clarkson on the team to fill in whatever gaps you create.

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