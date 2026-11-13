Tyler Kolek’s Breakout Is Opening Several New Paths in Knicks' Future

It was just weeks ago that Tyler Kolek's time as a Knick seemed to be nearing its end. As a 25 year-old who had a pretty inconsistent role with the team, it seemed unlikely that the Knicks would pick up his club option for the 2027-28 option for $2.2 million.

However, the young point guard's recent play has not only turned his fortunes around, but it also creates new options for New York with this roster in the short- and long-term future.

Tyler Kolek's Knicks ascension could cause multiple future ripple effects

Ever since Jose Alvarado went down with an ankle injury, Kolek has taken over the backup point guard position and hasn't looked back. The reserve currently is averaging 3.4 ppg and 4.9 apg while shooting 42.9% from the field.

Those numbers don't necessarily scream elite. But Kolek has done a great job of running the offense, as he currently leads the league in assist to turnover ratio among players who have played more than 100 minutes this season. And truth to be told, whenever he's on the floor, good things seem to happen.

Kolek is third on the team in plus-minus this season at +61 and the team has a whopping +27.6 net rating in the 115 minutes with him on the floor while being just +0.9 in the 413 minutes with him off of it.

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Instead of the Knicks likely being forced to ship Kolek for a lackluster return, they now have a couple of options.

While Kolek's role and position is likely far from set in stone, the Knicks' recent games suggest it's his to lose. If that's the case, Alvarado may end up being much more expendable than anybody believed heading into the season. His three-year $14 million contract isn't difficult to trade, and the Knicks could potentially ship him off to acquire the wing or center depth they seem to still be in need of.

In such a case, Kolek could not only be handed the keys to the second unit, but his once-unlikely extension with the team could become much more likely. A Knicks team sans Alvarado with Miles McBride likely following suit with his upcoming free agency, Kolek could be the young guard the Knicks prioritize in keeping. Extending the former first-round pick was extremely difficult to see a couple of months ago. Now, it's at least an option.

The other route the Knicks can go is to stick to the initially presumed plan of trading Kolek. But now with a string of solid performances and likely more to come, there's a chance that his value has increased.

The lack of athleticism and size may limit just how good teams think Kolek can be. But he's still a realtively young player who has shown that at the very least, he's a serviceable backup point guard. Either it's by himself, or in conjuction with Pacome Dadiet and or some second-round picks, Kolek may not be able to net the Knicks some useful depth now on the heels of his recent stretch.

Regardless of which way the Knicks decide to end up going, they suddenly have more options than they had coming into the season. Kolek's increased his value, made the prospects of extending him more appealing, and has potentially made Alvarado tradable.

There's still plenty of time between now and the trade deadline, so Kolek will have to continue his current form. But on a team that's under pressure to repeat and facing a cap crunch, he could be forcing someone else out if he keeps this up.

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