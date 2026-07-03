Knicks Quietly Confirm Belief in Tyler Kolek Amid Free Agency Chaos

Fans no longer hold their breath in anticipation of the Summer League roster releases like they used to. In years prior, the fanbase had very little to look forward to outside of watching their newest rookie in action or seeing if their second- and third-year players had made the jump they hoped for. The Knicks are now defending champions and the overwhelming majority of the roster is filled with players who won't sniff any real minutes this year. When that is the case, sometimes seeing who is missing from said roster means more.

On Thursday morning, the Knicks announced their roster for the upcoming Summer League season. The biggest standout on the roster may have been the exclusion of Tyler Kolek.

Kolek's name being absent could very well mean that the team is confident in the reserve and that he doesn't need additional reps at Summer League. The point guard had some big moments last season including his stellar play on Christmas Day against the Cavaliers. Kolek does still need some work in order to be a consistent mainstay in the rotation. His shooting is still inconsistent. And his defense isn't good enough to hide that. But, if he can continue to improve as a shooter and defender, his playmaking could really open things up for a lot of his teammates.

We saw during his sporadic minutes this past season that players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges benefited greatly off his passing. Jalen Brunson is almost as good off the ball as he is on the ball, and could also be aided by Kolek's ability to initiate the offense. But the Knicks' confidence in the young guard could also mean something else.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek Summer League absence could hint at bigger role, and future plans for Deuce McBride

The Knicks currently have no need for another guard in the rotation right now. The bench unit consists of Jose Alvarado, Deuce McBride, and the recently signed Landry Shamet. As things stand, there's no clear lane for Kolek to find consistent minutes barring a major change or injuries. One change that could take place is a trade. Alvarado and Shamet just signed new deals and can't and won't be traded. But McBride is a name that has constantly been brought up in trade rumors.

With the backup center market drying up, the Knicks have run out of quality options to shore up their frontcourt depth. As mentioned here, Kevon Looney, Andre Drummond, and Nick Richards remain in play, but none of them inspire much confidence. The trade market might not be much better. But, they'd have more options there thanks to McBride's value around the league and his contract. McBride staying is still a possibility. I'd even say likely.

The Knicks keeping Kolek out of Summer League could simply mean that they believe in him and don't want to risk him getting injured. And that might be all there is to it. But there's also the slight possibility that it's a signal that they are comfortable with him taking over for some of McBride's minutes. They are two different players with two different skill sets. With the Knicks' need for a reserve center and the Knicks' overcrowded backcourt, though, this could indicate a willingness to part ways with McBride.