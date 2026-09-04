Knicks’ Tyler Nickel Saga Could Be Getting Close to a Turning Point

Training camp is quickly approaching for the New York Knicks, but questions still linger at several spots on the roster. Chief among them is the plan for rookie Tyler Nickel in 2026-27, as he remains unsigned with preseason games a month away now.

The most recent word on Nickel in mid-August was positive in terms of getting a deal done with New York, though it's been quiet since. However, there's reason to believe an answer to this huge question might be coming soon.

Knicks may follow recent history with timing of Tyler Nickel's rookie contract

A key element the Knicks have to sort out with Nickel is whether he'll be given a standard contract to join the main roster or slide into one of the team's three open two-way slots.

Notably, the Knicks haven't made any two-way signings yet, despite these being a valuable tool for extra depth, especially for a cash-strapped team. That said, New York took a similar approach last offseason.

Last September, the Knicks had similar questions about the back end of their roster in the lead-up to training camp. But about a week out, Leon Rose kicked into high gear. He made a flurry of signings on Sep. 15, inking tryout players like Alex Len, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet.

Then, on the next day, Sep. 16, Rose filled all three of his open two-way spots with Kevin McCullar Jr., Trey Jemison III, and Tosan Evbuomwan. The timing of these deals directly lined up with the lead-up to camp, which opened on Sep. 24 for New York last season.

This gives a general idea that Rose could get active again this year around eight-ish days from camp, which opens on Sep. 29 for the Knicks this time around. If he does follow a similar timeline, some news on Nickel may emerge in less than three weeks.

While it may seem strange to drag things out with the rookie, it also makes sense given New York's limitations. The mandate from James Dolan to stay under the second apron complicates the team's attempt to repeat as champions, as Rose and his front office must be extremely careful about where they commit resources.

Though it'd be nice to have Nickel signed already, there are cons that come with it. Inking him to the main roster would then rule out adding a third center at the moment, which would put more stress on Karl-Anthony Towns to start this year after just helping lead a title effort.

More big men are becoming available each day as franchises get a better idea of their rosters, so the Knicks have clear motivation to keep abstaining from a signing until necessary. The downside is that this might rub Nickel the wrong way, making him wait this long and face major uncertainty, but he also doesn't have a ton of leverage here as a late second-round pick.

Nickel's case has been unexpectedly complex for New York as it juggles financial and roster constraints while trying to add the promising rookie in some fashion. That is the reality of being forced to duck under the second apron, though, so the longer Rose can push this off, the better chance he has of maximizing the few remaining contracts he can hand out.

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