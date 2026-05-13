Knicks' Unpredictable Playoff Run May Take Another Turn Wednesday

Every twist and turn in the Pistons-Cavaliers series now directly impacts the Knicks, who face either team in the conference finals. There are major implications for New York depending on which squad advances, making each development relevant as these squads slug it out.

This reality makes the Game 5 injury report especially noteworthy for the Knicks. The Pistons are not only listing Caris LeVert as questionable with a heel issue again, but sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson is now questionable as well with a new back problem. This, in addition to the questionable Kevin Huerter, who hasn't played since Game 4 in the first round.

Considering how important both players have been for Detroit, this may set the stage for the Cavaliers to gain the inside track to facing the Knicks in the ECF.

Knicks' conference finals opponent will likely become clearer after Wednesday

Both Robinson and LeVert have made their presence felt in this series. Prior to his ugly Game 4, which was likely impacted by his bad back, Robinson was averaging a hefty 17.0 points per game, shooting a blazing 58.3% from deep and adding a whopping 10 steals. Meanwhile, LeVert helped keep the Pistons in striking distance of their Game 4 loss with his playoff-high 24 points.

It's good news for the Cavs, and by extension, New York, if both players are less than 100%, even if they do play Wednesday.

Duncan Robinson (low back) was a participant in shootaround this morning.



Kevin Huerter (adductor) and Caris LeVert (heel) were present for the open portion of shootaround.



All three are questionable for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/iH6BzywBM3 — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) May 13, 2026

Cleveland has gone winless on the road during this entire postseason, but breaking that curse becomes easier if two of the Pistons' relied-upon pieces are ailing. That could set up the Cavaliers to take a 3-2 lead once the night is over, then head back home to Rocket Arena, where they're undefeated (6-0, including a Game 7 win) this playoffs to potentially close things out.

The Knicks have several reasons to root for the Cavs to prevail in this series. At the top of the list is that 3-seed New York would gain home-court advantage in the conference finals if the 4-seed Cavaliers are the opponent, while 1-seed Detroit gets that major benefit if it advances. Forcing a Cleveland team that's struggled on the road to have to take one from New York at the Garden to win a series is an incredibly attractive proposition.

That scenario seemed to appear unlikely in the early going of this other second-round series, as the Pistons jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of double-digit wins. Detroit came into this matchup high after an incredible turnaround to avoid an Orlando upset, while the Cavaliers had just squeezed by the Raptors. That situation had many in Knicksland bracing for the Pistons as the opposing ECF team.

Just when all hope seemed lost, the Knicks could still end up facing the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This series now looks a lot more level after Cleveland took care of business at home, and this injury news even helps swing momentum in the Cavs' favor after they initially seemed like they'd get rolled over.

New York has already benefited from one playoff surprise this postseason as Philadelphia took down the Knicks' assumed second round opponent. Now they could be on the winning end of another upset that highlights how open the East side of the bracket has been this year.

Even if Kenny Atkinson's squad advances, there is still a valid belief that they aren't as worrisome an opponent for the Knicks as the Pistons were at their peak. They've been incredibly reliant on Donovan Mitchell being a supernova to get them to this point. Still, the Knicks' noticeable improvements on defense—including an ability to adjust and stymie hot scorers like CJ McCollum and Tyrese Maxey—provide major confidence in that matchup.

The dream timeline of the Knicks having home-court advantage and drawing the Cavaliers, whom they already went 2-1 against in the regular season, in the conference finals was once on life support. Yet now it's fully alive, and Wednesday night could even put it on the doorstep of coming to fruition.