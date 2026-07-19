Making Sense of the Knicks' Failed Pursuit of Moussa Cisse

The New York Knicks have one roster spot up for grabs with a glaring need for another big man following the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti. With free options drying up, Leon Rose took a worthwhile under-the-radar swing by trying to poach restricted free agent Moussa Cisse from Dallas.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet with the Knicks on Saturday afternoon, as per NBA Insider Jake Fischer. Due to the first-apron rules, New York couldn't acquire him via sign-and-trade. Dallas had until Monday at 11:59 pm ET to match, but they wasted no time matching that pittance just ten hours later.

After winning a title on the back of Jalen Brunson, whom Rose bet big on and stole away from Dallas, it was hard to see them letting the Knicks bet on the upside of one of their players again. The Knicks also hired Casey Smith away from the Mavs in the summer of 2024 as the vice president of sports medicine after he was canned, and he's arguably been the MVP behind the scenes.

Dallas couldn't have egg on their face three times, courtesy of the Knicks

A few weeks ago, the Mavericks picked up Cisse’s qualifying offer to make him a two-way restricted free agent with intentions of matching any outside offer. The contract the Knicks tried to sneak past the goalie was so cheap that it was an easy call for Dallas to match, despite some roster overlap and juggling needed.

Dusty May's team has a glut of centers with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Morez Johnson, and Santi Aldama. However, Lively has no timetable for a return after multiple foot surgeries, and the team is reportedly shopping Gafford.

They also now have 16 guaranteed salaries, so they'll eventually have to eat a contract, but they have time since rosters can stretch to 21 players in the offseason.

By matching, Cisse will have a no-trade clause, and Dallas wouldn’t be able to trade him to the Knicks for a year. However, the Knicks could sign him if he's waived. Cisse is the only player not on a fully guaranteed salary for the season ahead. His salary increases to $1.1M in protection if not waived on or before 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 1. The balance is guaranteed on Oct. 1, as per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Knicks obviously liked Cisse's diamond-in-rough potential

During the Knicks' demarcation line loss to Dallas on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cisse gave New York's front office a glimpse of what he could be. The former Christ the King star, like Jose Alvarado, recorded a career high in points (15) and blocks (4), along with 9 rebounds in 20 minutes. In 38 games, Cisse averaged 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game.

Furthermore, Cisse averaged 1.7 steals and 4 blocks per 100 possessions, with a 17% offensive rebounding rate and 25% defensive rebounding rate, per NBA.com. The 6-foot-11 bouncy big man was also one of just three players to average 1+ steal and 4+ blocks per 100 possessions last season, along with Victor Wembanyama and Robert Williams.

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts to his score against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite already adding 14-year veteran Andre Drummond, the Knicks have been searching for an athletic and young big man to shore up the frontcourt rotation. Cisse's 7'5 wingspan and intriguing rim protection skills fit that mold far more than anybody available.

Chasing the youngster shows that the Knicks are not content with just Drummond and an unseasoned third-stringer like, say, Liam Robbins, who was with the team in Summer League. In the coming days, they will likely turn their attention to Nick Richards or settle for multiple journeymen bigs from the poo-poo platter of names available to fight for the spot in training camp.

Knicks fans have mentioned Cisse’s name over the last few weeks, and it’s fun to see that the NBA champs are still trying to work the margins. This was a rare loss, but the process was right, as the journey for finding another big man continues.