Nick Richards Could Still Be on the Table for Knicks After Initial FA Rush

The New York Knicks are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of finding more depth at center. In the wake of losing Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics, they immediately pivoted to Andre Drummond. Now, with a bench bolstered by the signings of Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado, Leon Rose and company still need more size.

There aren't many great options left, especially with Kevon Looney signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Popular theoretical target Jonas Valanciunas is also strongly flirting with the idea of going back home to Lithuania and playing in the EuroLeague after being waived by the Denver Nuggets.

All of this could lead to the Knicks circling back on Nick Richards, whom they've been linked to before and reportedly still have interest in.

Why Knicks could be destined for Nick Richards signing as free agency drags on

A former first-round pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021, Richards finished his year out with the Chicago Bulls last year.

After being shipped to Chicago from the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline, Richards' playing time expanded, going from 9.1 minutes per game to 22.4. With the increased role, he averaged 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and .9 blocks. He also shot 52.3% from the field.

There are a few intriguing parts of Richards' game as well. According to Basketball Index, he is in the 98th percentile in Defensive Rebounds Per 75 Possessions, the 96th percentile in Offensive Rebounds Per 75 Possessions, and an 82nd percentile rim protector.

"Two names league sources brought up in connection to the Knicks as possible replacements for Robinson are Nick Richards and Kevon Looney."



- @BrettSiegelNBA https://t.co/yZIFNYHTS3 pic.twitter.com/MyN9gYDIyk — KnicksFeed & the Big Steppers (@knickzfeed) June 27, 2026

As a third option, the Knicks don't need Richards to do a lot. Richards grabbing rebounds and protecting the rim when they do call on him is the biggest ask while their offensive weapons carry the load scoring-wise.

It's likely that he won't play as much as he did in Chicago, and it would be closer to the time he spent on the court with Phoenix. But the allure of playing in the New York market can certainly help sway him.

The fact Richards hasn't been signed yet also means he's not swimming in offers. So even though a third-string role isn't a dream for any player, it is significant since it'd be on a title favorite. And he definitely stands out among the cast of remaining names that are available.

He'd have a large stage to not only impress the Knicks and possibly carve out a long-term future, but also be able to boost his stocks around the league, assuming he's a free agent again next summer.

Links to Nick Richards in the past for the Knicks

One thing about Richards is that the Knicks were linked to him around last season's trade deadline. It's one reason to believe that he could be a viable option at this point in the summer.

Back in January, Robinson was recovering from an ankle injury, and the thought was for him to serve as depth while he recovered. On the roster at the time was Guerschon Yabusele, and the Knicks were looking to find a better option at center.

Some projected trade scenarios had the Knicks sending Yabusele to Phoenix for Richards, but the Suns eventually dealt the big man to the Bulls for Dalen Terry.

The fact New York is still seemingly interested shows how much the front office likes what Richards brings to the table. That clears a path for him to join the team as their third big and possibly challenge Andre Drummond for the main backup spot if things go better than planned.