12 Centers Knicks Could Sign With Kevon Looney Now Off the Board

While the Knicks recently signed Andre Drummond, one more center is needed to round out the roster. However, heavily rumored target Kevon Looney just signed with the Lakers, and free agent options are thinning.

Nick Richards, whom New York has long been tied to, is still available. Jonas Valanciunas could become a possibility if he's waived by the Nuggets. Maybe the team simply ends up reuniting with Jeremy Sochan.

There's also the possibility the Knicks bring multiple centers to training camp on non-guaranteed deals and having them fight for a roster spot. Most aren't household names, but below are a dozen players that could fit that bill.

1. Kevin Love

It seems unlikely that the five-time All-Star would agree to a training camp invite. Perhaps the allure of living in New York and joining a championship team is enough to convince the 6-foot-10 big man to come aboard, especially as he watches LeBron James consider a similar move for his potential final season.

The 37-year-old played sparingly in a reserve role for Utah last season, but his 5.8 rpg over 37 contests are nothing to scoff at. He can still knock down shots (37.3% on threes last season) and was once one of the best rebounders in the league.

His experience as once a key part of a title-winning team would fit right in as the Knicks try to pull off a rare repeat.

2. Charles Bassey

During his five years in the league, Charles Bassey has bounced around mostly on two-way and 10-day contracts. Still, 25-year-old has a high motor and elite rebounding instincts.

In 28 games with the Spurs in 2024-25, the 6-foot-10 Nigerian native ranked in the 98th percentile in offensive rebounding percentage, per Cleaning the Glass.

He's not in any position to draw big bucks or demand a role be promised to him before signing, making him the ideal camp invite candidate, especially given his flashes of upside.

3. Drew Eubanks

Drew Eubanks appeared in 42 games for Sacramento last season, including 11 starts, where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The eight-year pro's season ended in March due to a torn UCL in his left thumb. His calling card is bringing energy and staying ready.

A championship has eluded the 29-year-old despite playing for six different teams during his career. In fact, he's only suited up six combined postseason games to this point. The chance to be part of something greater and add a serious notch to his personal legacy should be more than enough to entice him to the Big Apple on a non-guaranteed deal.

4. Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. is not the same freak athlete he used to be and spent an injured plagued season back in Cleveland. But, the undersized big can knock down a three and is a great locker room presence.

A full summer of recovery and the Knicks renowned medical staff could offer a renaissance. Meanwhile, New York would get a well-traveled veteran who's been part of a Finals team before (2017-18) and could provide some of the highlight plays that Mitchell Robinson did.

5. Tony Bradley

Tony Bradley was a thorn in the Knicks' side while playing with Indiana. The 28-year-old split his time with the Pacers and Hawks last season.

He’s your prototypical journeyman that is a capable third-string center. He'd be able to come on whenever the team is in a pinch, and his experience on playoff teams gives him appeal as an end-of-bench option who wouldn't command more than the minimum.

6. Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee finished the year with the Spurs after being waived by Charlotte. He only suited up in 20 games due to undergoing surgery to address an injured right groin.

However, 13-year veteran is not long removed from being a rotation player for the Clippers and Suns. His knack for being active on the offensive boards could provide a nice jolt of energy off the bench for New York whenever Karl-Anthony Towns or Drummond could use a rest.

7. Bismack Biyombo

It feels like the Congo native has been around forever, but he’s still just 33 years old. Though Bismack Biyombo was a bench warmer for Victor Wembanyama last season, he could still be trusted enough to eat up a few regular season minutes.

8. Chris Boucher

The Jazz waived the 33-year-old Chris Boucher after taking him on from Boston as a salary dump and nobody picked him up. The longtime Raptor is good friends with OG Anunoby and was linked to the Knicks during the trade deadline, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

The 6-foot-8 big would bring versatility up front and has shot the 3-ball at a decent clip in recent years. He's only a season removed from a strong showing as a reserve (10.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and could jump at the opportunity to boost his stocks with the big stage the Big Apple provides.

Getting to go against his ex-teams in Toronto and Boston, and maybe even eliminate them from the playoffs, also should make him more than excited to join New York.

9. Dwight Powell

Dwight Powell has spent all but five games of his career with the Mavericks. The 34-year-old fan favorite hasn’t averaged more than 15 minutes a game since 2022-23. But he is familiar with Jalen Brunson and could continue his career to chase a championship.

Powell also enjoyed a nice little bounce-back rebounding (4.1 rpg, up from 3.4 and 2.1 previous two years) this past season, showing he's got something left in the tank yet.

10. Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 8.8 minutes in 42 games with San Antonio. The 35-year-old is a career 36.9 shooter from long distance and has plenty of playoff experience dating back to his days with Boston and Miami.

His floor-stretching is an intriguing skill set to add to the frontcourt and pair with Drummond, who's also started to make a home beyond the arc.

11. Moses Brown

Moses Brown is the youngest player (26) of this group, but the only one to not see time in the Association last season.

The New York native spent time in the G League and signed with a Puerto Rican squad in March. The 7-foot-2 big man has shown flashes of being a rotational player in the past and was with the Knicks' G-League affiliate in 2024-25.

While his potential has earned him no shortage of looks in the NBA, it hasn't been realized yet. However, that makes him a great player to take a flyer on given the possible reward.

12. Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba, who is also a New York native, saw action in just four NBA games last season for the Raptors and Jazz. The 28-year-old hasn’t seen significant minutes since coming off the bench with the Clippers in 2024-25.

That said, the once-productive big man who's still a big-time athlete has some appeal. He'd be a great option to put to the test in camp and see if he could help a title defense.