Mike Brown Playoff History: Record, Results and NBA Finals Legacy

Mike Brown has been one of the quiet stars of the 2026 NBA playoffs. While he's not making the plays on the court, his hands have been all over the Knicks' incredible postseason run, which has led them back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998-99.

As more of the spotlight shines on Brown, it's a good time to look back at his long journey to this point and see how his past experiences have helped get him back within reach of a title.

Mike Brown playoff record and series wins as a head coach

Mike Brown has made the NBA playoffs eight times during stints as head coach of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Kings and Knicks. Across 102 career postseason games, his teams own a record of 62-42, good for a 59.6% win percentage.

Brown has won 11 of the 19 playoff series his teams have been in during his career. He's made the Conference Finals three times, all in the East, winning with both the Cavaliers (2007) and Knicks (2026) while also losing with the Cavs (2009).

Brown does not have a ring as a head coach, losing his only previous championship appearance in the 2007 NBA Finals 4-0 to the Spurs.

Year of playoffs Team and matchup Round Result 2006 Cavaliers vs. Wizards First 4-2 Cavs 2006 Cavaliers vs. Pistons Second 4-3 Pistons 2007 Cavaliers vs. Wizards First 4-0 Cavs 2007 Cavaliers vs. Nets Second 4-2 Cavs 2007 Cavaliers vs. Pistons Conference Finals 4-2 Cavs 2007 Cavaliers vs. Spurs NBA Finals 4-0 Spurs 2008 Cavaliers vs. Wizards First 4-2 Cavs 2008 Cavaliers vs. Celtics Second 4-3 Celtics 2009 Cavaliers vs. Pistons First 4-0 Cavs 2009 Cavaliers vs. Hawks Second 4-0 Cavs 2009 Cavaliers vs. Magic Conference Finals 4-2 Magic 2010 Cavaliers vs. Bulls First 4-1 Bulls 2010 Cavaliers vs. Celtics Second 4-2 Celtics 2012 Lakers vs. Nuggets First 4-3 Lakers 2012 Lakers vs. Thunder Second 4-1 Thunder 2023 Kings. Warriors First 4-3 Warriors 2026 Knicks vs. Hawks First 4-2 Knicks 2026 Knicks vs. 76ers Second 4-0 Knicks 2026 Knicks vs. Cavaliers Conference Finals 4-0 Knicks 2026 Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals TBD

Brown's highest win total in a postseason is 20, which he set with Cleveland in the 2007 playoffs. Currently, his 14 wins with the Knicks in the 2026 postseason are tied with 2009 for his second-highest playoff win total. His 2009 trip also marked his best win percentage in a playoff run at 71.4%, though he's currently at 85.7% with New York in 2026.

Mike Brown playoff coaching history as an assistant

Additionally, Mike Brown has made the playoffs 11 times as an assistant with the Spurs (3x), Pacers (2x) and Warriors (6x).

Starting with the 2000-01 season with San Antonio, Brown was part of three straight postseason runs, including a title win in 2003 over the New Jersey Nets. He then went to Indiana for the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns, but the Pacers lost in the conference finals (2004) and second round (2005).

Following his firing by the Lakers and unsuccessful return to the Cavs, Brown returned to assistant coaching in 2016-17 with Golden State. He spent six years on their sidelines during the franchise's dynasty, helping them capture three rings (2017, 2018, 2022) and four conference titles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) during this stretch.

Mike Brown NBA Finals history, rings as head or assistant coach

The 2026 playoffs mark Mike Brown's seventh trip to the NBA Finals as a head or assistant coach. This is only his second time making it as a head coach after previously appearing (and losing) with the Cavaliers in 2007.

As an assistant, Brown has made the Finals five times. He's won four rings as an assistant coach (2001 with the Spurs; then 2017, 2018 and 2022 with the Warriors).

How Mike Brown's playoff history can helps Knicks in NBA Finals

Mike Brown's past coaching experience is unique, and it only adds to the value he can bring to the table on the big stage with New York.

First and foremost, he's going to have a chip on his shoulder. He's been fired multiple times, so this is an opportunity to show what everyone else missed out on.

Mike Brown's history gives the Knicks head coach every reason to prove his doubters wrong in the NBA Finals. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Brown also has a serious revenge factor at play after losing his last trip to the NBA Finals. And given it's been nearly 20 years since that appearance, Brown's surely going to give his all to make this long-awaited return end differently.

Luckily for the Knicks, Brown has seen up close what it takes to finish off a successful postseason by helping both the Spurs and (much more recently) the Warriors capture titles. The same cannot be said for who's coaching opposite him this year, as San Antonio's Mitch Johnson joined the team as an assistant when their championship days were already behind them.

This gives Brown and New York a huge edge on the sidelines. Brown knows how top and role players will respond under the brightest of lights, while Johnson is going to be figuring out this part of the Finals on the fly. That could easily help the Knicks get through any rough patches, keep their composure and stay focused on the main prize.