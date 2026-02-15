Anthony Edwards Warns Knicks About Protecting Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made it clear that he is still watching over his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in a playful yet protective message to the New York Knicks during All-Star Weekend.

The joking talks with Jalen Brunson were a great example of how tightly Edwards and Towns had bonded during their years together in Minnesota.

The dialogue was only a few days after Towns got an awful eye injury, which resulted in him having to get 16 stitches.

So, Edwards jokingly warned the Knicks franchise about protecting his friend.

Edwards Issues Warning at All-Star Weekend

Edwards approached Brunson during All-Star Weekend festivities with a clear message about protecting Towns.

"Y'all make sure to keep taking care of my boy, y'all cut my boy's eye and s---. I'll come out there and beat somebody up about KAT, y'all know that," Edwards told the Knicks star.​

Anthony Edwards meets up with Jalen Brunson at All Star Weekend: "Y'all make sure to keep taking care of my boy, y'all cut my boy's eye and shit. I'll come out there and beat somebody up about KAT, y'all know that."



— MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 15, 2026

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a tweet with a typical Edward's humor sign. It was basically his way of showing that he's with Towns all the way in spite of the blockbuster deal that sent the big man to New York.

Edwards has previously called Towns his brother, saying, "It's still like kind of weird, but that's my brother man and I love him".

The Nasty Eye Injury

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) receives treatment after suffering an injury in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden.

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ received a severe cut on his right eye during New York's 134-127 double overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on February 4 at Madison Square Garden.

The injury resulted from a collision between Towns and Spencer Jones, the Nuggets forward, as they went for a basket in the late first quarter.

Although his eye was bleeding, Towns was able to stay for a little while to take advantage of both free throws before going to the locker room for 16 stitches.

Amazingly, he came back with 3:11 left in the second quarter, carrying a bandage on the eye.

Towns Proves His Worth to New York

While Towns admits he's still emotional about leaving Minnesota, his impact on the Knicks has been undeniable.

"You could be at peace with the trade, but it still stings when you're not walking in this locker room," Towns revealed. He added that he "left my heart and my soul here in Minnesota," showing the trade remains fresh on his mind.​

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the court, Towns is presently second in the NBA with 11.9 rebounds per game and has recorded 37 double-doubles in 51 games this season.

