Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns' Words Prove He's Not Over Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota to face his former team, and his postgame words hit hard. The Knicks star admitted he still hasn't moved on from the trade that sent him to New York. Despite months passing since the shocking deal, KAT's heart remains with the Timberwolves, proving some wounds take longer to heal.

Towns opened up to reporters about his emotions, revealing he's still processing the trade. He confessed that no matter how much he tries to accept it, the pain of leaving Minnesota hasn't faded.

"You could be at peace with the trade, but it still stings when you're not walking in this locker room, coming to this amazing state, city, and realize you're not going to the training facility anymore... and now you're in a hotel. I think it hits different," Towns explained.

Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves:



“You could be at peace with the trade, but it still stings when you're not walking in this locker room, coming to this amazing state, city, and realize you're not going to the training facility anymore... and now you're in a hotel. I think… pic.twitter.com/UQVqFnmIef — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 24, 2025

The emotion behind his words showed this wasn't just business for him. Minnesota was his home for nine years.

Minnesota Fans Show Love With Standing Ovation

When Towns checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter, the Target Center crowd rose to their feet and gave him a long standing ovation. The moment clearly touched him deeply. He thanked the fans for remembering everything he gave to the franchise.

"I left my heart and my soul here in Minnesota," Towns said after the game. "For the fans — even after two seasons away — to respect me the way they do, think of me highly, appreciate what I left on the court, means a lot. It really means a lot."

"I left my heart & soul here in Minnesota. For the fans–even after 2 seasons away–to respect me the way they do, think of me highly, appreciate what I left on the court, means a lot. It really means a lot"



– KAT (40&13 in loss) on Wolves fans ovation when he came out end of game pic.twitter.com/XjFSe2lOzk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 24, 2025

Anthony Edwards Calls KAT His Brother

Towns' former running mate Anthony Edwards also shared his feelings about facing his old teammate. Despite the Wolves winning, Edwards made sure everyone knew his bond with Towns goes beyond basketball.

"It's still like kind of weird, but that's my brother man and I love him so whenever he at Ima salute, and be on the side and cheer for him," Edwards said.

Edwards backed up his words on the court too, scoring 38 points to lead Minnesota to victory. But his respect for Towns never wavered throughout the night.

Towns Drops Season-High 40 Points In Loss

Towns put on an incredible show in his emotional return. He exploded for a season-high 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting, adding 13 rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. He knocked down three triples and hit nine of 11 free throws, carrying the Knicks' offense with Jalen Brunson sidelined.

Unfortunately for Towns, the Knicks fell 115-104 as Julius Randle turned the game in Minnesota's favor with a dominant fourth quarter. Towns fouled out late, ending his night early. Still, his performance showed why the Knicks traded for him and why Minnesota misses him.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!