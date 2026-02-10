Antonio Daniels Gets Knicks Hyped for Jose Alvarado’s Energy

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks seem to have their new firecracker. When Jose Alvarado came on court in his very first game against the Boston Celtics, the crowd felt a totally different vibe - it was a crushing 111-89 defeat with the Celtics feeling more like a statement than a regular-season win.

The Brooklyn-born player, traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Knicks on February 5 in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round picks, gave the Knicks exactly what they lacked after being humiliated by Detroit this season.

As a former Pelicans analyst, Antonio Daniels knows the extent of Alvarado's contribution like no other. In a frank discussion about the trade, Daniels depicted Alvarado as a rare talent whose style of play goes beyond the statistics.

Why Does Alvarado's Energy Matter So Much?

"There are two guys that I was blessed to cover that made me want to play the game of basketball again, that kind of made me want to put a jersey back on. I retired in 2011 and both of them played for the New York Knicks, Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado," Daniels explained.

"Just the energy, their energy is contagious. Jose's energy is contagious. Like the moment that he checks in the game, there's a change in the ambiance".​

The Madison Square Garden Effect

Daniels couldn't contain his enthusiasm about what's coming next.

"I can't imagine when he does what he does in Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is already an electric place to play," he said. "But when you get this kind of electricity, that place is going, man, that place is going to be bonkers".​

For a Knicks team eyeing a championship run, Alvarado addresses the intensity gap that plagued them in key losses.

Daniels summed it up perfectly.

"For the New York Knicks fan base, y'all got a great one. Y'all got a great one".

Showing Spark Already Against Boston

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Alvarado's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ first-time appearance couldn't have been better timed. The Knicks, who were just defeated by 38 points to Detroit in a very humiliating way, needed an injection of identity, and the 6-foot guard came through instantly.

Although his 12 points on very efficient shooting accounted for setting the tone, the numbers hardly describe his influence.

The defensive pressure, the hustle plays, the non-stop communication.

When he made his trademark steal on Jaylen Brown in the second half, the Celtics lost their momentum, and the Knicks, who for a long time have been waiting for an opportunity to show off their playoff caliber, went on to a 22-point winning margin. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

