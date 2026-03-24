Knicks Facing Most Critical Week of Their Season

The New York Knicks are riding a six-game win streak and sit at 47-25, right behind the Boston Celtics in the East. On paper, things look great. But dig a little deeper, and the picture gets complicated.​

Five of those six wins came against teams that were struggling, and nearly every single game was closer than it had any right to be.

An ugly habit of slow first quarters, too many turnovers, and bottom-tier opponents making things uncomfortable keep showing up. This week, the schedule gets real, and excuses run out.​

New Orleans Pelicans: March 24

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jose​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Alvarado is one of the storylines to watch very closely. Since Alvarado is familiar with the Pelicans from top to bottom, they've witnessed each one of his moves, and his defensive skills may not give the same results. especially his steal game.

But that familiarity is actually his biggest asset. He perfectly understands the Pelicans' game plan, their defensive weaknesses, and the plays that can be exploited. That kind of knowledge is definitely worth more than any steal.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the man for this game. He is the new face of the Knicks' offence at the moment, and it is totally reasonable to expect 25+ points from him. He is perfectly equipped with the right size, skills, and timing to win this game. So what's the issue?

It’s that the Knicks have the tendency of stretching even the easiest wins, making their opponents look competitive for too long. That simply must not happen this time. Take the lead, make it a comfortable one, and then use the second half for the bench players to get to know each other and build chemistry before the playoffs. Only a big-win signal is an acceptable ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌outcome.

Charlotte Hornets: March 26

You​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ should definitely pay attention to this one. The Hornets have won three straight games against genuine competitors. The Knicks would be making a huge mistake if they assume this is a sure road win for them.

LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel are genuine threats, and the deciding factor in this game will be defense rather than offense. OG Anunoby is exactly made for this; he can defend the ball, go on the attack with dribbles, and completely change the game's momentum. He has to be the X-factor at both ends.

It is a winnable game, but only with the right focus from the opening tip.

Oklahoma City Thunder: March 29

This is the game that defines the Knicks' season. Win this, and the playoff picture gets crystal clear. Win this, and the entire NBA takes the Knicks seriously, including Stephen A. Smith.

The last time they played (100-103), it was an unexpectedly close game, and New York is aware that they can stand their ground against OKC.

However, a sluggish beginning is simply out of the question here. The Knicks' physical, grinding defense is their biggest weapon: slow the pace, pack the paint and force OKC into half-court sets where they historically become less dangerous.

Think of this as a playoff preview. If these two teams meet in May, this game will be the blueprint.

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