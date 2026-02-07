Five Buyout Candidates For The Knicks

With Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks tabled until the summer and no movement of their core players, the New York Knicks sought to improve their financial flexibility and around the edges at the trade deadline.

The much-maligned Guerschon Yabusele helped facilitate a trade to Chicago for Dalen Terry by amending his contract and declining his player option for next season. The trade allowed the Frenchman to get an opportunity to play this year after being a huge flop in the Big Apple. It also provided the Knicks an easier path to acquire Brooklyn native Jose Alvarado, who was brought home for two second-round picks and the former Bulls first-round pick.

The moves pushed New York from just $140K below the second apron to now $1.148 million. This frees up enough money for the Knicks to be immediate players in the buyout market with their open roster spot – prior to the moves, they wouldn’t have been able to add another player until April 2.

The Knicks Have A Roster Spot To Fill

The Knicks are hard-capped, however, at the second apron and are not allowed to sign buyout players whose pre-buyout salary exceeded the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, which is $14.1 million this season. So if Khris Middleton or Jusuf Nurkic become available, they are off the table.

Chris Boucher

Utah immediately waived the 33-year-old Boucher upon taking him on from Boston thanks to the second-round pick attached. The longtime Raptor is a good friend with OG Anunoby and has been a player the Knicks have had interest in since before the trade deadline, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The 6-foot-8 swingman would bring needed versatility up front and has shot the 3-ball at a decent clip in recent years.

Haywood Highsmith

The former Miami Heat forward has yet to suit up this season following meniscus surgery over the summer. Before being cut loose by Brooklyn, it was reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype that the 29-year-old forward is playing 5-on-5 and was set to make his season debut on Feb. 11.

Dario Saric

In December, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the 6-foot-10 big man was a name to keep in mind for the Knicks. The 12th pick of the 2014 draft has been injured and ineffective for most of the last few years. The Croatian native is still just 31-years old and would bring movement to Mike Brown's offense without needing the ball.

Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and Sacramento Kings forward Dario Saric (20) fight for possession of the ball during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Georges Niang

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter was waived by Memphis to make room for the Eric Gordon trade. He has not played a game this season while recovering from off-season foot surgery and has no timetable for a return. The 32-year old is a career 39.9% shooter from downtown and comes with plenty of playoff experience, playing in 56 games.

Cam Thomas

Despite showing signs during his four-plus years in Brooklyn of being one of the league's prolific bucket-getters, the career 15.2 point per game scorer was waived when Sean Marks couldn't find a taker for the one-way guard. I'm only mentioning the 24-year-old because he's such a rare case of someone so young and talented to ever hit the buyout market. He likely wants a sizeable role and the Knicks have enough diminutive guards.

Honorable mentions

Kevon Looney

After winning three championships during his decade in Golden State, the rugged big man signed with New Orleans in the offseason. He has only played in 17 games and hasn't got into three games since December. The 30-year old would serve as insurance for Mitchell Robinson and is familiar with Brown, dating to his days as an assistant with the Warriors. He has a team-option for next year and there's a good chance the moribund Pelicans set him free.

Kyle Anderson

Affectionately known as Slow-Mo, the New York native was sent to Memphis in the Jaren Jackson Jr trade. The 12-year Swiss army knife has not been waived yet, but was ruled out last night with an illness and is likely to become available.

Matisse Thybulle

The Aussie hasn't seen the court since October due to a combination of an ailing knee and a left thumb injury that required surgery. The 28-year old is one of the best on-ball defenders in the game and has taken a noticeable shooting leap in recent years. The six-foot-five defensive ace will have plenty of suitors if he's waived.

Kevin Love

The five-time All-Star was considered a buyout candidate when he was traded to the Jazz over the summer. The 37-year-old has been an important voice for one of the younger teams in the league, but maybe they'll cut him loose to chase a second championship ring.

Garrison Mathews is another name worth mentioning. The three-point sniper was in training camp with the Knicks, battling for the final roster spot that was won by Landry Shamet. Nic Batum and Brook Lopez are two other veteran names worth keeping an eye on as they could shake free from the Clippers if the team goes in a different direction following the James Harden trade.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!