Knicks Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The New York Knicks are always a team to look out for ahead of the trade deadline, especially as they sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are hoping to win their first championship in 53 years, so no offer should go unturned and no player should be off limits or out of bounds. Here's a look at seven potential trade targets for the Knicks ahead of the deadline.

7. Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards

The Knicks could be looking for an upgrade on the wing, and if they are, Justin Champagnie of the Washington Wizards makes a lot of sense. He is a veteran with not a majorly high ceiling, but he is consistent, and that might matter more to the Knicks than anything else at this point.

Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

6. Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

Ellis is a great two-way guard that has experience working with Knicks head coach Mike Brown. Ellis thrived under Brown and built a career, but his minutes have decreased since Brown was fired back in December 2024. Perhaps a fresh start with Brown could revitalize his career.

5. Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

The Knicks could benefit from a defensive-minded point guard, and Alvarado fits the bill. Alvarado is one of the more tenacious defenders in the league, and he could be a strong second-unit guy if the Knicks were to make a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

4. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Another player that makes an impact on both ends of the floor that could fit the Knicks is Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. He is averaging 14.6 points per game and is enjoying the best offensive season of his career. The price to acquire him might be high for the Knicks, but he would give them another creator to take some of the pressure off of Jalen Brunson.

3. Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

Marshall represents an upgrade on the wing for the Knicks, which could be beneficial. Like many on this list, he fits that New York gritty style of play and could be valuable towards a championship run. A possible trade involving Pacom Dottier and a first-round pick could get the deal done.

2. Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

There are several point guards on this list, both offensively and defensively minded, but Holiday might be the one that trumps all in the league. His experience winning championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics shouldn't be overstated, and he could look to win a third with the Knicks if the stars align.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The Knicks have to be careful making any trades that don't involve Giannis Antetokounmpo because they could be giving up assets that would go to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Knicks have had their sights set on Antetokounmpo for years, and the trades that they have made have all lined up towards making the big one. With the Bucks appearing willing to listen to possible deals, the Knicks might have to take their opportunity to strike before the deadline.

