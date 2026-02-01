Mikal Bridges Is The Knicks' Great Enigma

Last week, NBA insider Jake Fisher reported that the Portland Trail Blazers have long admired New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges and could join as a third team in a potential blockbuster that would facilitate Giannis Antetokounmpo landing in the Big Apple.

Over the summer, Bridges signed a four-year, $150 million extension, which is why he’s ineligible to be traded until Feb. 1. A few nights ago against Toronto, the 29-year-old played like the player New York thought they acquired from the Nets in the summer of 2024 and someone with no interest in changing zip codes.

After not taking a single shot during the first 20 minutes of game time, Bridges came alive with his second 30-point game of the season, connecting on 12 of 15 shots and four from long range. It was a loud statement, and his words after rang even louder.

Bridges Took Accountability For His Recent Disappearing Acts

"I wasn't playing how I was supposed to be playing. I wasn't coachable enough. I don't know what it was,” Bridges told MSG Network after arguably his best game of the season. “Maybe I felt too much entitlement, but I had to just talk to myself about it and be coachable, be the best teammate I can be and let the basketball speak for itself."

During the early parts of the year, Bridges looked rejuvenated in new coach Mike Brown’s system of rapid ball and body movement. But he had eclipsed 20-points in just one of the previous 18 games and there are too many nights where the Villanova product is invisible, such as in his hometown against Philadelphia last weekend, where he missed 13 of 16 shots and was benched for the final five-plus minutes.

The stretchy 6-foot-6 swingman is often not aggressive and engaged enough. Bridges constantly avoids contact and rarely drives to the rim, instead preferring his patented midrange fadeaway. He’s doing a poor job of stopping the opposition as the point of attack defender, seems to miss every momentum swinging three and doesn’t get to the foul line, seeing the charity stripe just 54 times in 48 games.

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This isn’t to say that he’s not a pretty darn good player, and his counting stats aren’t there. He’s averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and a career-high 4.2 assists. He’s also shooting 39.8% from three. Those numbers are mostly expected for someone who was brought here to be a connective third or fourth option.

We saw glimpses last year of Bridges being a premier perimeter defender who can go off for 25 points on any given night. There were the game-winning blocks in the regular season, the 41-point Christmas Day outburst against San Antonio and his back-to-back game-ending steals against Boston in the playoffs.

Bridges Has More To Offer Than What We've Consistenly Seen

To his credit, he always shows up for work and is a true iron man of the NBA. He hasn’t missed a game since high school and his 604 consecutive games ranks third in NBA history to start a career, following Jack Twyman (609) and Johnny Kerr (844). Only 10 players have played in more games straight, but he’s a long way from catching A.C. Green’s record of 1192 games in a row.

Last season, his 3,036 minutes played led the league, a feat he also achieved in 2021-2022 and 2022-23, where he saw an 83rd game to boot. Bridges is averaging the most minutes (34.6) on the Knicks, but it’s fair to wonder if the admirable streak is becoming a detriment due to mental fatigue and the added concern of tweaking an ankle.

Because of the price tag the Knicks paid to acquire him, Bridges has been under a spotlight since coming over from across the bridge for five first-round picks. There has been a prevailing thought that New York had undone all of their previous years of patience by emptying their war chest for him and that's the main reason the Knicks can't win a bidding war for Antekounmpo.

Leon Rose didn’t trade for and pay a king’s ransom for Bridges to be a glorified role player. We will see if the president of basketball operations admits buyer's remorse this week or if the Bridges’ epiphany the other night was real and better days are ahead.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!