Former Raptors Coach Reveals Knicks' OG Anunoby's True Character

New York Knicks forward OG​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby has never been the loudest player in the room.

But underneath his quiet exterior, there is a competitor so obsessed with growth that even the people around him sometimes cannot figure out what he is doing.

That is exactly what former Toronto Raptors assistant Patrick Mutombo wants the world to know about the Knicks ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌forward.

In a recent podcast appearance, Mutombo opened up about what has always set Anunoby apart from the rest.

“What I’ve always liked about him: He's got an appetite for growth," Mutombo said. "He wants to grow. He's maniacal about his work. He will ask questions. He is curious about the game. Some people take it the wrong way at times, but that comes from a place of wanting to maximize his potential."

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ word "maniacal" captures the whole idea. Anunoby is not just aiming at being good. He wants to use up every bit of his talent, and he'll inquire without hesitation if that's what it takes. Some players rely on their natural talent to skate through. Anunoby does not just settle; he turns his curiosity into a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌weapon.

From Struggling to Exploding Against the Bucks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ evolution that Mutombo is referring to was completely evident on Feb. 28 when the New York Knicks played the Milwaukee Bucks. ​

Anunoby had been sidelined for four consecutive games prior to the All-Star break because of a toenail avulsion on his right foot. After he came back, he was completely different - scoring only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting in his comeback game against Detroit.

Then​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ it was Milwaukee's turn. Anunoby was on fire, making 24 points on an extremely efficient 8-of-10 shooting. He also nailed five 3-pointers and added three assists and two steals in just 28 minutes. In the third quarter alone, he hit three consecutive threes and threw down two dunks, totally running the game.

The Knicks got the easy win 127-98, and Mike Brown described it very well:

"It's big. He was playing at an extremely high level before his toe injury. To see that, to feel it — all that other stuff was big," he said.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the point that Mutombo was making. Anunoby doesn't sulk, doesn't make excuses. He keeps questioning, keeps working, and keeps evolving until the game suddenly works again.​

That obsessive drive is not a personality trait. It's the main reason OG Anunoby is one of the key players on this Knicks team, and also why the best is yet to come.

