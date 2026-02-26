Knicks OG Anunoby Is Not Himself After Toe Injury Return

OG Anunoby missed four straight games before the All-Star break because of a toenail avulsion on his right foot. He is back now, but the numbers from his first four games back tell a concerning story for the New York Knicks.

Anunoby has averaged just 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists since returning on Feb. 19. His shooting stands at 34.7% from the field and a rough 16% from three.

Before the injury, he was shooting 47.9% from the field and 37% from three. That kind of drop is not something you can chalk up to a bad stretch. He went from one of the more efficient wings in the league to genuinely struggling to find his shot, and that matters a lot for a Knicks team that relies on his two-way presence every night.

Part of what makes this harder to brush off is the injury itself. Anunoby said there was a lot of pain, and it was an open wound. A toenail avulsion is more painful than it sounds.

Players rely on their toes for every landing and every push-off, so even being 80% on that foot changes how freely a player can move and how confident he feels going into his shot.

OG Anunoby Stats Since Return Show He Is Still Finding His Rhythm

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) goes to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His first game back against Detroit showed exactly that. He scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting. The Knicks needed him to be a factor offensively in what was a tough matchup, and he just could not get going.

The defense was still there, with a season-high four blocks, but that performance made clear he was not fully himself yet.

Things looked better in the Knicks' 108-106 win over Houston on Feb. 22. Anunoby finished with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting and four steals. The aggressiveness was back, and that is the OG the Knicks need to see more of heading into a brutal stretch that includes contenders across the Eastern Conference.

Before the injury, Anunoby was one of the best wings in clutch situations this season, posting the highest offensive rating in the league among qualified players in those moments. Getting that version of him back is what this team needs most right now.

New York has very little margin for error when their key pieces are not fully healthy, and the playoffs are roughly two months away. The defense and drive are still there, and those are not small things. But if the Knicks want a real shot at a deep run, they need Anunoby shooting the ball like himself before it really counts.

