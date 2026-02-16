Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Shares Real Feelings on OG Anunoby

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend, Jalen Brunson shared some thoughts about OG Anunoby, his teammate, revealing to the public a rare side of their relationship.

The Knicks captain had some praise for the defensive specialist, who this season has turned out to be a vital part of the team's success.

Brunson's statement goes to show that he and Anunoby have a great understanding both on and off the court, which has been quite obvious considering their performances throughout the season.

The Knicks are at their best when both players are fit and able to play, and thus, their duo has become one of the most significant in the Eastern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Conference.

Brunson Praises Anunoby's Personality and Impact

"He's unique. Great teammate. He's a funny dude, one of the funniest teammates I've had. He's a difference maker when he's on the court," Brunson said about Anunoby during the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend press conference.

The remarks reveal a facet of Anunoby that fans rarely get to see. Being recognized for his silent nature in games, it is quite interesting that Brunson calls him one of the funniest guys on the team, indicating the closeness the Knicks have established in the locker ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌room.

Brunson once called OG's congratulations video when he was named Knicks captain "one of the funniest things I've seen in a long time," saying it "literally explains OG to a T".

Anunoby Dealing With Recent Injury Setback

Actually,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby has been fighting an injury that has prevented him from playing the last few games before the All-Star break. The forward was out for four straight games with a toenail avulsion before the break, but the Knicks are keeping him as day-to-day.

Mike Brown said he has no timetable on OG’s injury. He’s day-to-day. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 11, 2026

Mike Brown, the head coach, doesn't give a clear indication of when Anunoby will be back, however, the day-to-day status implies he might be back soon after the All-Star break.

OG's All-Star Campaign and Knicks Impact

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite the injury struggles, Anunoby has been a reliable player for the Knicks when healthy. Currently, he is averaging 16.6 points per game, with 5.5 rebounds per game.

His All-Star campaign received strong support, with 369,388 votes.

But the influence of Anunoby is not only reflected by the numbers on the scoreboard or the number of votes on the sheet.

As Brunson mentioned, Anunoby is a total game-changer when he is playing. Firstly, he can lock down his opponent and secondly, he has the offensive skill set that gives the Knicks an extra gear, thus making the team a strong candidate for the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌title.

