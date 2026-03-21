Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Shake Up Knicks, Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference has had no problem fielding an intriguing batch of contenders this season. Aside from the New York Knicks, who've put together the cream-of-the-crop record that outsiders generally expected out of them, others like the frontrunning Detroit Pistons, rejuvenated Boston Celtics and new-look Cleveland Cavaliers each make their own compelling pitch at challenging the usually-dominant Western Conference.

Notice how that assortment doesn't include the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the league's once-dependable playoff regulars won it all in 2021, but they've gradually slipped into an unimpressive roster that's untenable without 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm of their attack. But following a tiresome year of rumors surrounding his stability and general happiness on the floundering Bucks, the Knicks can be sure that whatever his next move is, assuming he actually makes one, will alter their regional landscape.

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What's Next for Giannis?

The star forward dominated the midseason trade deadline despite never actually sticking by an opinion regarding his future. One day he was happy to retire a Buck, the next he was antsy to move on to a more serious situation.

He ended up staying put in Milwaukee once his steep asking price overwhelmed how much he'd actually help whatever gutted team he'd join, resetting the clock to his next decision to the offseason. Now, for a team like the Knicks angling to consolidate their grip on the east, two big options remain; assuming he turns tail, Antetokounmpo will either join the Knicks at the expense of New York's depth, or strengthen one of their many rivals.

Now, should the Knicks opt for the mega-deal, Karl-Anthony Towns will financially slot into a swap with ease, but don't expect him to depart alone. Another high-level contributor will be needed to satisfy a Bucks team having to replace one of the best players of the active decade, and they'll similarly require satisfactory draft compensation to soften the blow.

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As tough as that would be to New Yorkers who've come to appreciate the modern core and any hope of team-building in the future, rostering Antetokounmpo will unquestionably strengthen their odds of winning a title in the short term.

But as Bucks co-owner Wes Edens told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, "One of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded."

It's clear that a change of some kind is imminent, and that could just as easily apply to another organizational peer snagging Antetokounmpo from Wisconsin as it could to the Knicks' next big swing.

Assuming he goes to any of the conference's many good-not-great operations like the Miami Heat or Toronto Raptors, expect a Play-In regular to transition into a championship dark horse, even if their roster gets cleaned out in an exchange. His entering the end of his contract will further limit the height of Milwaukee's asking price, playing even more into his list of interested suitors.

Whatever happens next, it remains in the Knicks' best interest to take advantage of their late-season momentum in finally returning to the NBA Finals and, hopefully, coming up victorious. The rest of the league is getting into position to build the next great team, and even if Giannis wants to be in New York, the lack of a clear conference favorite opens the door for the Garden's present occupants to run the slate with Jalen Brunson and the potential Antetokounmpo trade package.

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