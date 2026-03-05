Jayson Tatum's Celtics Return Threatens Knicks Eastern Dominance

The Eastern Conference has slowly built itself up into a respectable rival to its western counterpart, something that the region's generally failed at accomplishing all throughout the course of the 21st century. Ever since the trade deadline, the New York Knicks have managed to hold up and continue piling up wins behind their defense and reworked rotation.

The Knicks are considered a major contender in the east, but an old foe could come back to haunt them by the time the playoffs come around, which could spell disaster.

Jayson Tatum is nearing a return to action and could make his debut later this week after tearing his Achilles tendon 10 months against these Knicks in last year's playoffs. The Boston Celtics have remained just a fraction of a step ahead of New York all throughout 2025-26, and Tatum's rapid recovery makes for about as league-altering a boost as a midseason injury addition can be.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks – less than 10 months after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/2TCWXuXQK1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2026

Are the Celtics the East's New Apex Predator?

Boston's held a season-long advantage over New York due to their platoon defense, revitalized rebounding and, most importantly, their commitment to taking and making 3-pointers, a tenet they held dear when Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the club to title no. 18 in 2024.

The Celtics' perennial MVP-candidate will likely face a strict minutes restriction upon his return to the court, but again, they've done as well as anyone could have imagined in his absence. And while hoisting threes, defending and rebounding were each core elements of Tatum's game when he went down, their need for a playoff-proven closer would have been exposed should they have had to troop into the postseason before making the key addition.

Celtics Could Be Problematic for Knicks in Playoffs

The Pistons are the team that's held the east at their mercy for the last four months, but they lack the Celtics' playoff resume, let alone a single playoff series victory with their present core, to fully back up their impressive 45-15 record. Only five games in their rearview mirror sit the currently-Tatum-less Celtics, and the Knicks bring up the rear with 1.5 games back of Boston.

Should these two teams handle their first-round opponents, they'll be slated to meet in the playoffs' second round, an identical situation that led to last season's memorable upset. Tatum and friends stank it up from behind the arc to reveal just how ugly their 3-point-dependent structure could get when the shots run dry, and Tatum's injury late in Game 4 of that series turned the odds of a comeback from unlikely into impossible.

At his best, he remains a matchup nightmare as a conductor of Boston's drive-and-kick system. The Knicks have OG Anunoby to throw at him, and as qualified as he is to slow down such a scorer, the rest of New York's defenders have to be all-the-way committed to communicating and rotating to keep up with the way the Celtics pass and hoist. That's to say nothing of Tatum's versatile defense, a weapon that could similarly thwart the Knicks' hopes of taking advantage of matchups and switches.

They'd be a safe team to steer clear of, even if the Knicks stick out as the lone eastern force of the 2020s whom the Celtics have yet to personally diffuse in a series format. And depending on how smoothly they transition the star into the current formula, they could easily unseat the top-seeded Pistons as the likeliest contender of the pack.

