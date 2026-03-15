How to Watch Knicks vs. Warriors: Streaming, Injuries and More
In this story:
The New York Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden to host the struggling Golden State Warriors. With the Knicks sitting third in the Eastern Conference, home court feels like a fortress right now.
The big storyline heading into this one? Stephen Curry is not playing. That alone changes everything, and Knicks fans have every reason to feel confident tonight.
How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026
- Tip-off: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- TV Channel: NBC (Sunday Night Basketball)
- Live Stream: Peacock, YouTube (NBA OFFICIAL LIVE STREAM)
Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
- Stephen Curry (G) — Out
- Draymond Green (F) — Out
- Kristaps Porzingis (C) — Out
- Jimmy Butler III (F) — Out
- Al Horford (C) — Out
- Seth Curry (G) — Out
- Moses Moody (G) — Out
- De'Anthony Melton (G) — Out
- Quinten Post (C) — Day-to-Day
New York Knicks
- Karl-Anthony Towns (C) — AVAILABLE
- Josh Hart (G) — QUESTIONABLE
- Jeremy Sochan (F) — QUESTIONABLE
- Miles McBride (G) — OUT
Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart sat out the Knicks' last game against the Indiana Pacers on March 13 due to knee soreness, along with Jeremy Sochan.
Steph Being Out Is Huge for the Knicks
This aspect is what makes it extra special for Knicks fans. Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has an unbelievable 14-1 record at Madison Square Garden. He has been nearly invincible at MSG, and whenever the Warriors come to New York, just the fact that he is there makes the game nerve-wracking for the New York fans.
The absence of Curry makes Golden State a totally different team. This season, he's putting up 27.2 points per game on average, and no one on their roster is capable of replacing such a level of production.
The Warriors have lost four consecutive games and currently have a 32-34 record, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.
The Knicks, on the other hand, are 43-25 and a rock-solid 23-9 at home. Their defense has been one of the better units in the league lately, allowing just 104.2 points per game over the last 10 games.
With so many Warriors out and Curry watching from the bench, the Knicks have a golden opportunity to grab a comfortable win on their home floor tonight. Expect MSG to be loud from tip-off.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
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Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.