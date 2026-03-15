How to Watch Knicks vs. Warriors: Streaming, Injuries and More

The New York Knicks are back at Madison Square Garden to host the struggling Golden State Warriors. With the Knicks sitting third in the Eastern Conference, home court feels like a fortress right now.

The big storyline heading into this one? Stephen Curry is not playing. That alone changes everything, and Knicks fans have every reason to feel confident tonight.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Tip-off: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY TV Channel: NBC (Sunday Night Basketball)

NBC (Sunday Night Basketball) Live Stream: Peacock​, YouTube (NBA OFFICIAL LIVE STREAM)

Injury Report

Golden State Warriors​

Stephen Curry (G) — Out

Draymond Green (F) — Out

Kristaps Porzingis (C) — Out

Jimmy Butler III (F) — Out

Al Horford (C) — Out

Seth Curry (G) — Out

Moses Moody (G) — Out

De'Anthony Melton (G) — Out

Quinten Post (C) — Day-to-Day

New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns (C) — AVAILABLE

Josh Hart (G) — QUESTIONABLE

Jeremy Sochan (F) — QUESTIONABLE

Miles McBride (G) — OUT

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart sat out the Knicks' last game against the Indiana Pacers on March 13 due to knee soreness, along with Jeremy Sochan.

Steph Being Out Is Huge for the Knicks

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands near the team bench during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ aspect is what makes it extra special for Knicks fans. Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has an unbelievable 14-1 record at Madison Square Garden. He has been nearly invincible at MSG, and whenever the Warriors come to New York, just the fact that he is there makes the game nerve-wracking for the New York ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fans.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ absence of Curry makes Golden State a totally different team. This season, he's putting up 27.2 points per game on average, and no one on their roster is capable of replacing such a level of production.

The Warriors have lost four consecutive games and currently have a 32-34 record, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Knicks, on the other hand, are 43-25 and a rock-solid 23-9 at home. Their defense has been one of the better units in the league lately, allowing just 104.2 points per game over the last 10 games.

With so many Warriors out and Curry watching from the bench, the Knicks have a golden opportunity to grab a comfortable win on their home floor tonight. Expect MSG to be loud from tip-off.

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