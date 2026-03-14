Three Takeaways From Knicks' Win Over Pacers

The New York Knicks survived a tough night in Indianapolis, beating the Indiana Pacers 101-92 on March 13. It was far from pretty, but they got the job done, even if this game raised more questions than it answered.

A shorthanded Knicks squad without Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, both sidelined with knee injuries, showed both their depth and their cracks. Here are three big takeaways.

Mikal Bridges Must Be Benched

Let's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stop avoiding the issue. The Knicks are searching for a definitive answer, and Bridges is no longer that player. The fact is, he only had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting and barely contributed in the game. He actually went into this matchup allowing three games in a row with single-digit points, and his shooting percentage in March is only around 40%.

Coming off the bench, Jordan Clarkson brought the energy that the Knicks needed, scored 8 points, and showed more attacking instincts than Bridges did in his whole 30 minutes of play.

The Knicks Look Fragile Without Their Stars

The Knicks, without KAT and Hart, almost lost to the Pacers, the lowest seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks, without KAT and Hart, almost lost to the Pacers, the lowest seed in the Eastern playoff picture. After holding a 56-45 halftime lead, they were outscored 29-20 in the third quarter as Indiana went on a big run.

Towns is scoring 20 points and grabbing nearly 12 boards on average this season. Hart is the one who keeps the team connected on both ends of the floor. When both are out, Knicks seem like a totally different team. It's a real worry that this kind of injury fragility could hamper them from winning the title when the playoffs come ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌around.

Mitchell Robinson Is a Monster When He Gets Consistent Minutes

Mar 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes the ball while New York Knicks center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the great news. Mitchell Robinson was on another level, grabbing an incredible 22 rebounds along with 12 points and two blocks.

Robinson demonstrated perfectly why the Knicks are desperate for his full health. He dominated the boards, guarded the paint, and made it very tough for Ivica Zubac. If Robinson remains healthy and continues performing like this in the playoffs, the Knicks will have a real weapon.

And if KAT goes down with an injury in the playoffs, the Knicks do not need to panic. Robinson has shown he can step up and anchor this team all on his own.

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