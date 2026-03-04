Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks Past Raptors On The Road

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks ended up winning their game at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Raptors with a score of 111-95. However, the final score seems unsatisfactory, as Mike Brown's team played a very disorganized and inconsistent game. For a game with playoff seeding implications, this one was way too close for comfort given the team's past dominant wins.

The Knicks were very messy offensively for most of the game, and their defense allowed too many very easy shots. Jalen Brunson recorded 26 points and 10 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but the Knicks still somehow managed to make a game out of it.

Scottie Barnes Locked Up Brunson Early

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Raptors came with a strategy, and it was successful in the opening quarter. Toronto sent Scottie Barnes to closely follow Brunson, and that decision seemed to work effortlessly.

Brunson was so disrupted that he had to take very difficult shots and even threw the ball away, while Brandon Ingram had a great performance against New York with a game-high 31 points to keep the Raptors alive. By the time the first quarter ended, the score stood at a nail-biting 32-31 in favor of the Knicks, a lead so small that it had no right to be that close. Eventually, Brunson got away from Barnes' coverage and took control of the game, but that first quarter was a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lesson.

Mitchell Robinson Scare Rattles

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ main issue that was discussed after the first half was not the score. Mitchell Robinson suddenly went down while grabbing an offensive rebound and had to leave the court for a moment. The Knicks could hardly afford to be without their big man, even for a little while.

However, Robinson showed toughness and returned for the second half, finishing with 10 rebounds and providing the rim protection New York desperately needs in the postseason picture.

Fourth-Quarter Drama That Should Not Have Existed

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks were up 68-58 at halftime, but the second half derailed the momentum essentially. A shocking third-quarter Knicks collapse where they were outscored 24-19 gave the Raptors the opportunity to cut down the lead to only five points at 87-82 going into the fourth quarter.

The Knicks' defense looked shaky, and the Raptors were confident. However, New York finally made a defensive adjustment in the fourth quarter, outscoring Toronto 24-13 and thus getting the victory. Brunson scored crucial points in the last moments, KAT dominated the paint, and Jose Alvarado was an unbelievable +19.

A win is a win, though Brown's team will have to deliver a significantly cleaner performance if they want to make a serious impact in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌the postseason.

