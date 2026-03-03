Knicks vs. Raptors Predictions: Bench Domination

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are heading to Scotiabank Arena tonight with momentum on their shoulder. The team just beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-89 in a very dominating manner, and now they look like a serious threat, and the Raptors are just in their way.

Toronto is certainly having an average season. A 35-25 record and a lineup with two ex-Knicks, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, make this game very interesting emotionally. However, the Knicks have won 11 games in a row against this franchise, and if things continue as they have been lately, a 12th win seems easy. Here are three bold predictions for how this game will ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌go.

Mikal Bridges Drops 22+

Right​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ now, Mikal Bridges is unstoppable, and the Raptors just do not seem to be able to figure out how to deal with him. He scored 30 points in the January 28 meeting, including an absurd 19-point third-quarter performance that completely broke Toronto's spirit.

Only two nights ago, he dropped 25 points, five steals, and five threes on the Spurs. It's clear that the rhythm is there. The confidence is there. You can count on Bridges to take advantage of every isolation opportunity and find his way. If everything goes well, he will score for another 30-point performance through Brunson's pick-and-rolls. The Raptors' perimeter defense, at the moment, is just not capable of holding ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

KAT Feasts on the Boards

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns is currently giving out one of his best performances in grabbing rebounds. He had an outstanding 22 rebounds against the Raptors earlier this season in January, and he grabbed 14 rebounds against the Spurs.

Toronto lacks a legitimate rim protector who can block shots against KAT. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are the Raptors' forwards who can't match KAT's physicality around the basket. Expect Towns to dominate the paint area, pull down 15+ rebounds, and make second-chance scoring opportunities a nightmare for the Raptors.

The Knicks Bench Buries the Raptors

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York's bench is just about to make Toronto's second unit look totally overmatched. Once Jose Alvarado comes off the bench, he'll instantly do full-court pressure, which will get at least two turnovers that will turn into easy Knicks baskets. It's also likely that he will have three steals and a +12 plus-minus in less than 20 minutes.

The Raptors' bench cannot hold out against this kind of pressure for four quarters.

Prediction: Knicks 118, Raptors 94

