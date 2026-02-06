Knicks Veteran Living Up to Mike Brown's Confidence in Him

When Mike Brown accepted the offer to become the head coach of the New York Knicks, he knew there was going to be a lot of pressure on him.

He was taking over for Tom Thibodeau, who was the most successful head coach of the franchise this century. The Knicks were coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals and had qualified for the postseason in three straight years.

That was a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 2011 through 2013, and only one series was won during that time. Under Thibodeau, New York won four playoff series. Brown has a high bar to clear in his first year at the helm as he works on getting players acclimated to his system.

There are some changes between how he and Thibodeau ran things. It has led to some growing pains, but the team has looked a lot better recently after the players got together and hashed out some issues.

Landry Shamet has stepped up just as Mike Brown foresaw

One reason the team has gotten back on track is that they are getting healthier. Having someone like Landry Shamet back in the mix is huge for the Knicks because of the two-way impact that he provides.

A player on a minimum deal being as integral to the team’s success is rare, but it is something that Brown foresaw over the summer when he was accepting the job to become head coach.

Following the Knicks' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, he spoke highly of Shamet and identified the veteran as someone who could make a significant impact. During his press conference, he added that the veteran was one of the talking points in his interview.

"When I watched tape before I got the job. I was a fan of his. I just saw things that he did out on the floor last year that I was like, 'wow.' This guy could be really good on both ends of the floor. That was something that I came in saying during my interview process,” Brown said while speaking to the media after the Lakers game, via Knicks Videos on X.

Shamet has been playing at a very high level recently. Since returning from a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 22 against the Orlando Magic, which cost him 25 games, he has made his impact felt. His role has increased with Jordan Clarkson being removed from the rotation and the results have been positive.

He is averaging 9.3 points while knocking down 44.9% of his 3-point attempts while playing 19.6 minutes per game. His presence as a floor spacer is opening things up for his teammates to get downhill and attack the rim.

The veteran sharpshooter is someone that Brown highlighted as someone who should be playing a bigger role during his interview. That confidence is being rewarded with Shamet playing at a high level.

Defensively, he has been lauded by Brown as being arguably the team’s best navigator around screens on the perimeter. He has proven to be much more impactful on that end than many New York fans realized, doing the little things to help execute the game plan, leading to victories.

One indicator of his positive impact is the +42 he has registered during his nine-game return. Three times, he has had a plus/minus ratio that was positive in the double digits.

Shamet is someone that the coaching staff trusts in crunch time, and he has not disappointed. He is a key component to the team’s success this season and will continue playing a major role.

