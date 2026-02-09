Jalen Brunson Sees Knicks Forward's Upside After Breakout Performance

The New York Knicks were embarrassed by the Detroit Pistons last week, losing 118-80 on the road to snap their eight-game winning streak.

It was certainly not what the team had in mind, but there wasn’t much time to worry about it. They were back on the court for a weekend matinee against the Boston Celtics, not even 48 hours after the blowout loss.

The matchup with their division rival would say a lot about this Knicks team. They were shorthanded, without OG Anunoby, because of toe soreness, and Miles McBride was sidelined because of core muscle surgery.

Others would need to step up, and that is exactly what occurred. One of the players who answered the call in relief of Anunoby was rookie Mohamed Diawara.

Mohamed Diawara receives praise from Jalen Brunson

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

His performance caught the attention of everyone, including team captain Jalen Brunson. After the game, the All-Star point guard had nothing but praise for his young teammate, who helped the team get back on track with an impressive 111-89 victory on the road.

"Playing pickup before preseason I could see he's really good…Really coachable…when we think he's doing something & we try & correct him he goes & does it next time…This is only the beginning for him,” Brunson said in the locker room after the game, while speaking to reporters.

"Playing pickup before preseason I could see he's really good…Really coachable…when we think he's doing something & we try & correct him he goes & does it next time…This is only the beginning for him"



–– Jalen Brunson on Knicks rookie Mo Diawara (4-4 FG, 2-2 three, +22, W) pic.twitter.com/KbRjQaOgTA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 9, 2026

Diawara’s impact off the bench was integral to New York coming away with the win. His 26 minutes of action were the most of anyone on the second unit, and he made the most of his opportunity.

The rookie second-round pick knocked down all four of his shot attempts, including two 3-pointers, en route to 10 points scored. He was one of six Knicks players to score in double figures.

Diawara added three rebounds, one assist and one steal while also playing stellar defense against whomever he was matched up against. The team's Defensive Player of the Game Award, with hard hat and Timberland boots, was awarded to the French rookie.

In the lineup against the Celtics because of Anunoby’s absence, he is someone that head coach Mike Brown needs to consider making a full-time member of the team’s rotation. He is improving every time he takes the court and certainly looks the part of someone who can help New York win basketball games.

DPOG 🦺 MO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YJbWPSJUJ4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 8, 2026

The Knicks were unable to address their need for a wing ahead of the trade deadline, and could look to the buyout market for an answer.

However, they would probably be better off giving those minutes to Diawara, who looks more than capable of stepping into and fulfilling the role they had originally planned for Guerschon Yabusele to play off the bench.

Appearing in seven consecutive games, the coaching staff is becoming more and more comfortable turning to him for more than garbage time minutes.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!