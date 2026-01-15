Jalen Brunson Explains ‘Success’ With Knicks

Madison Square Garden stands as the most decorated arena in the NBA. New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson understands the responsibility of what it means to represent blue and orange.

In a recent interview posted by the Knicks on X, Brunson stated what his mindset is at this point in his career.

“Success obviously now is that I want to win. That's how I define success I want to win,” the point guard said.

Brunson, 29, is in his eighth season of his career, half of which have come as a member of the Knicks. This is what you want to hear from your franchise player. Over the last couple of years in the NBA, the Knicks have been one of the more dominant teams in the Eastern Conference.

This year remains the same, as they currently sit second in the conference at 25-15. This comes with Brunson, who injured his ankle against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14, being seventh in the league in scoring at 28.7 points per game while coming off an Eastern Conference Player of the Month nod.

Brunson fits the city of New York

Playing in New York is a gift and a curse. The gift of playing in front of a passionate fanbase, high profile celebrities, and playing for a historic franchise night in night out. Any player who has had hoop dreams growing up knows it doesn't get much better than that.

“Honestly I knew playing in New York was different after college, I was able to experience two championships in The Garden that is when I knew playing in New York was special,” Brunson said.

The mindset and appreciation he has for the city is why it's a perfect match. However, those same bright lights that shine in the arena are the same lights that can expose a player in New York. The countless critiques, rowdy fans, and negative tabloids. For Brunson though none of that seems to faze him.

He has the humility to let the success roll off his back, while having the thick skin to take the harsh criticism of New York media.

Can Brunson lead the Knicks to a championship?

This is the fundamental question that comes to mind, while falling in line with the mindset for Brunson. Throughout the interview, the one element that he hung his hat on, and hopes to be remembered for, is his work ethic.

“What do I take pride in? Honestly, my work ethic I think can translate not just on the court but in life, and that's what I try to do with my foundation, and that's how I want to raise my kids as well,” Brunson stated.

The odds of a 6’1" point guard leading his team as the best player to a championship are slim. The only other player to do that in league history was NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas with the Detroit Pistons.

However, with the belief Brunson has in himself, and the mission he is laser focused on the sky is the limit.

