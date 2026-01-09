Jalen Brunson Makes Vow to Knicks Fans After Breaking Losing Streak

After battling the San Antonio Spurs for a gritty NBA Cup Championship win, the New York Knicks have had a stroke of bad luck. Josh Hart got injured on Christmas and hasn't appeared since, leading the Knicks to a four game losing streak.

While that streak was broken against the Los Angeles Clippers, Knicks captain Jalen Brunson was able to reflect on what the bad games meant for him and the rest of the team, vowing to keep getting better.

“We had a losing streak. I think for us, we have to move on from there. We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to learn to get better from it and find ways to win and get better," he said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Jalen Brunson Addresses Knicks Losing Streak on Roommates Show

While Brunson was calm and collected in his post-game media availability, he was a bit more about his feelings on the string of losses candid on his podcast with Hart, Roommates Show (where Hart also gave an update on his injury recovery).

"Just to keep it a buck, we a--" he said, laughing before turning more serious. "Imma keep it real. We look god awful. We look god awful and ... how do I say this? The worst part about it is it's all correctable stuff, it's not like — we're not bad, it's just all correctable stuff.. I think that's what makes it most frustrating, we have the ability to correct it, it should've been corrected a long time ago, but here we are."

Brunson and HC Mike Brown Praise Guerschon Yabusele

Fortunately for Brunson and the rest of the Knicks, the podcast was recorded before the Knicks broke that streak. Hopefully, the captain is feeling a bit more optimistic about the team's abilities and keeps pushing to improve.

Much like head coach Mike Brown, Brunson had big praise for veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele, who has been labeled a trade piece since failing to live up to expectations from a strong 2024-25 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He [Yabusele] stays ready. I think him playing the way he did, especially in the second half, is fantastic. It’s what we needed," Brunson said.

Brunson affirmed his plans for the Knicks to improve on the podcast, promising fans and listeners that he knows the team is better than their recent performance would suggest.

"I know that we're a lot better than what we've been showing. And we've shown that already this year," he said.

