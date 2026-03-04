Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Applauded for Timely Defensive Performance

Karl-Anthony Towns has spent the vast majority of the 2025-26 season as the New York Knicks' scapegoat in the eyes of frustrated fans, and head coach Mike Brown isn't having any more of that narrative.

The center's second season with the Knicks hasn't met the same statistical offensive standard that he's set for himself, with his down-shooting numbers often encouraging fans to dump on his defense, too. And though he's had his fair share of gaffes, Towns has more than held up his end of the bargain on that side of the ball, especially as a core piece of New York's defense-first turnaround.

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts as he talks with center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

He and his teammates have won 15 of their last 19, holding opponents under the 100 point threshold upon 10 different occasions since Jan. 21. And while Towns can appear clumsy or frustrated if you catch him on the wrong night, his work as a team-helper and below-the-rim hustler hasn't gone unnoticed by his encouraged head coach.

It wasn't just that Towns canned 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in notching 21 points in the Knicks' 111-95 victory over the Toronto Raptors. He was locked in every time he needed to be, coming up huge in widening their lead in the clutch.

"The game right now is space and pace, and everybody looks at KAT like 'Oh he can't do it blah blah blah'––well he can do it & he's showing he can do it," Brown said following the win. "We need him to continue to do it, whether it's in the pick and roll, getting back in transition, coming over to help from the weakside or guarding his guy in a one-on-one situation. He's been fantastic."

Mike Brown on KAT D: "Everybody looks at KAT like 'Oh he can't do it blah blah blah'––well he can do it & he's showing he can do it…been fantastic…Also been really good communicating…I can hear him talking very loud & early & continuous…Lot of credit for stepping up his game" pic.twitter.com/DNRBHi3McN — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 4, 2026

Towns' Team-Wide Impact

Possessions like these reveal how impactful Towns can be when he's keyed into a scheme. Initially on an island against Scottie Barnes, he sticks with his assignment when the Raptor goes to attack, and when Sandro Mamukelashvili slips into a corner cutter after flaring for Ja'Kobe Walter, Towns rotates with the dump-off pass to deter the would-be scorer.

That was one of many fourth-quarter rebounds that the Knicks' center came away with, another element that's fortified New York's defense. His hands, along with his maintaining the agility and instincts to play alongside a true rim-protector in Mitchell Robinson, are what's keeping fans excited for whatever's left of the Knicks' championship odds.

"He's also been really good at communicating out on the floor," Brown remarked. "I can hear him talking very loud and early and continuous with the coverages, because usually your big sees everything. Give KAT a lot of credit for stepping up his game on that end of the floor."

Doubts pertaining to how reliable a player of Towns' temperament and streaky shooting persist entering the final quarter of the regular season's schedule, especially alongside a considerably-less reliable defender in Jalen Brunson. Neither will be allowed off the floor for long when the games take on extra meaning in the coming months, so the Knicks will need to keep experimenting with keeping Towns as engaged as he's been.

