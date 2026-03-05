Jose Alvarado Bringing What Knicks Were Missing

The New York Knicks have had a season full of swings, from a strong start through the NBA Cup, to a rough slump, to an eight-game winning streak. Before their close loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mike Brown reflected on one addition that has quietly steadied the rotation.

Per Ian Begley on X, Brown spoke about Jose Alvarado at his pre-game press conference.

Before Alvarado arrived, the Knicks wanted to play faster but did not have the guard to make that happen consistently. Brown explained exactly what changed.

"He's been good. I mean the quickness is irreplaceable, it gives us a different look and that was something, you know, prior to him getting here, that was, especially us wanting to play fast and all that. Having another guy, especially that is that quick, or, you know, maybe is different in a way that kind of stands out."

“I gotta give Leon (Rose) credit; he went out and got him…. The energy on top of the quickness that he brings to the table every time we step on the floor is irreplaceable.”



- Mike Brown on Jose Alvarado.



— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 4, 2026

Brown also pointed out that Alvarado brings something the roster did not already have, including a different dynamic from Jalen Brunson himself.

"He's different than Jalen. He's a veteran, so he's been on some big games. He knows the league, the league knows him, and the energy on top of the quickness that he brings to the table every time we step on the floor is irreplaceable."

Watch any Knicks game since he arrived and you will notice it. Alvarado is the guy on the bench losing his mind when a teammate makes a play, and then turning around and making one himself two possessions later.

Mike Brown Credits Leon Rose for Landing Jose Alvarado

That kind of impact does not happen by accident. Brown made sure to give Knicks president Leon Rose credit for going and getting him when the opportunity came.

"I gotta give Leon (Rose) credit; he went out and got him."

The numbers back it up. Alvarado has been averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 18.9 minutes per game off the bench for New York. In just his third game as a Knick, he became the first bench player in franchise history to record 25 points, five steals, and five threes in a single game against Philadelphia.

Brown wrapped it up simply: "I've been pleased with him."

For a team still finding its best version heading into the playoff stretch, that kind of fit is hard to put a price on.

