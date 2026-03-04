Knicks Top Ranked Defense Faces Big Test Against Thunder

The New York Knicks have been playing at an incredibly high level over the last few weeks, completely putting their toughest stretch of the season behind them.

Since losing nine out of 11 games from the end of 2025 into 2026, the Knicks have ramped up their production on both ends of the court. Where they have shown the biggest improvement is on the defensive end of the floor.

Head coach Mike Brown and his staff made some adjustments schematically and with the rotation. Landry Shamet’s role increased with Jordan Clarkson being removed from the rotation. Jalen Brunson has improved his intensity on that end as well, setting the tone for his teammates.

As a result, New York has turned into the best defensive team in the NBA during that stretch. As shared by the league’s official account on X, the Knicks are 15-4 over their last 19 games after defeating the Toronto Raptors last night.

KNICKS’ KNACK: The New York Knicks improved to 15-4 over their last 19 games with last night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors. During that stretch, New York leads the NBA in defensive rating and has held 10 opponents under 100 points (including each of the last three), anchored… pic.twitter.com/Bh1cRvNosh — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

Knicks putting top-ranked defense on line against Thunder

New York pulled away late, turning a closely contested game into a 111-95 blowout victory. That is three straight opponents held under 100 points and the 10th total during this stretch of impressive performances.

However, the Knicks are going to be put to the test when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Two of the best teams in the league are going at it under the bright lights of New York City in what is a measuring stick game for New York.

One of the knocks against them in previous years has been their inability to compete with upper-echelon teams in the league during the regular season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Knicks were 10-20 when facing off against teams that were in the top six of the standings in their respective conferences.

Mar 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That includes sweeps by the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Thunder, the three teams atop the league standings, going a combined 0-10.

This year, things have been different for New York. The only Eastern Conference contender that has given them problems is the Detroit Pistons; otherwise, they have more than held their own, going 4-2 against the Celtics and Cavaliers and 4-0 against the Raptors.

While the Knicks will have to navigate the Eastern Conference to make the NBA Finals and take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a Western Conference foe will have to be defeated. That could very well be the Thunder, who have sat atop the NBA standings virtually all season.

The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City, has the No. 5-ranked offense and No. 1-ranked defense in the league. They present a lot of challenges to opponents with a deep, talented roster that can succeed playing all different styles on the court.

🔥 #1 in West vs. #3 in East

🔥 #1 defense vs. #3 offense

🔥 Both teams seeking 4th straight W



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder clash with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks at MSG!



7:00pm/et • ESPN pic.twitter.com/KCBjloLJl3 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

With reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Thunder will certainly challenge what has been the best defense in the NBA for six weeks.

This is as good an opportunity as any for New York to truly prove they are one of the elite teams in the NBA capable of winning a championship.

