Former Teammate Challenges Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is no stranger to getting challenged.

He may have earned a second All-Star bid in as many seasons with the Knicks earlier this year, but his sophomore stint in the east has been nothing if not rocky. Despite a jump in his team defense, the usually-efficient big man has allowed statistical drop-offs to define his scoring presence.

Despite continuity and reliability concerns out of most of the Knicks' key starters, they stand at 46-25 with about a month remaining in their regular season, having all-but-solidified home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs as one of their conference's premier contenders. Despite New York's late-season revival and Towns' own personal boon improvements as of late, that hasn't protected him from drawing critics, even in victory.

The Knicks extended their win streak against the Brooklyn Nets to 14 consecutive wins, but it wasn't the comfortable end-to-end throttling that the two sides have grown used to. The Nets could have slowed New York's momentum had they not settled for a half-court heave with their final out-of-bounds play, and Town teammate-turned-Nets forward Josh Minott let everyone hear how he felt Brooklyn disrupted the star center following the tight loss.

"I played with KAT for two and a half years, man. I know him like this," he said, holding up the back of his hand for postgame media before shaking his head. "He don't like physicality. I love KAT, but he don't like physicality. That's my boy, too... I hope this angers him, too."

"I played with KAT for 2.5 years man. I know him like this 🤚🏽. He don't like physicality. I love KAT, but he don't like physicality. That's my boy too. But I hope this angers him…"



–– Nets Josh Minott (22 & 5) as Karl-Anthony Towns (26 & 15) leads Knicks over Nets 93-92 pic.twitter.com/PGQ1Q2Cg6I — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 21, 2026

Towns' Rising to the Occasion

The Knicks, now stuck with a target on their back that's even bigger to their oft-overlooked crosstown rival, had to adapt to Brooklyn's tough gameplan, and that defense showed in the slim 93-92 margin for victory.

Defenders like Minott provided him little space away from the basket and laid the hammer on Towns around the rim, but that didn't stop him from the strongest statline of any Knick. He collected 15 boards on six offensive rebounds to pair with his 26 points, nearly half of which were earned with 11 made free throws.

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds against Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) and center Nic Claxton (33) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Minott had reason to believe that Towns would fold under the weight of dogged deterrents, having spent a pair of seasons alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves' former franchise fixture before he sudden trade to New York two summers back.

The forward has come into his own as a rotational wing since he, too, departed his first-ever team, already endearing himself to Brooklyn as a nine point per game scorer in 10 games with his newest organization. And he didn't exactly hide how much he wanted to topple one of the east's most dominant powers, either, stating so postgame.

"I wanted that s--- so f----- bad," he elaborated. "I mean, ever since we been here it's like every game's an away game, you know? Tonight was just the night to like really just to stick it to everybody, man. As an organization, as a team just show people that like we got sh*t here. I don't know, man, sea of blue, sea of orange, every game we play sea of the other team. I mean I saw it here when I was on the Celtics. But being here, I got nothing but respect for the real fans, the real Brooklyn fans, like shout out to them. Cause I know it's tough being outnumbered every single game. But like I really feel just like what we have here isn't bullsh-- –– we have pieces here. I seen it. So that's what this rivalry meant to me."

While his Nets are looking to set a foundation for the future, the Knicks have now, and they can thank their hardworking center for their freshest win. With just a few more outings remaining until playoffs tip off, this usually-lopsided matchup answered some lingering questions about how their temperamental star can answer back to a challenge he's dealt with over his decade-plus career.

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