Karl-Anthony Towns Explains Knicks Stopping Rockets Late in Win

Karl-Anthony Towns walked into the fourth quarter huddle and said what needed to be said. The New York Knicks were down 18, coming off a bad loss to the Detroit Pistons, and the Houston Rockets had won five straight. KAT was not going to let this one slip.

In a post-game coverage shared by SNY Knicks on X, Towns spoke with media after the game and broke down exactly what he told his teammates before the fourth. Head coach Mike Brown confirmed it too, revealing that as he was still drawing up a play, KAT had already stepped up and addressed the group himself.

Brown said Towns told the team it starts on defense and that they need to get a stop first. The whole team bought in. Brunson, who had struggled through the first three quarters, flipped a switch and hit the game-winner with 30 seconds left to seal it. New York held on to win 108-106.

KAT finished with 25 points on the night. Jalen Brunson added 20, OG Anunoby chipped in 20 more.

Here is what Towns told SNY about that fourth quarter moment:

"I just challenged our team to start the fourth, we challenged us. I said, 'We can win this game and I've seen us do it. And it starts with the first possession of the fourth quarter, playing defense. We gotta get a stop. It's the most important possession of the game, it's the first play of the fourth quarter.'

"And I wanted to do my part as well in trying to get that stop. And I'm glad that I was able to find a way to help us get that stop. From there on, I just wanted to set the tone for our team and set the intensity level that we needed to play for 12 minutes that we expected to come out with a win," Towns said.

Karl-Anthony Towns on Guarding Alperen Sengun in the Fourth Quarter

Towns backed those words up on the floor, too. Brown noted postgame that KAT held Sengun to 0-for-4 shooting with two turnovers in the fourth, taking away one of Houston's biggest weapons at the most critical moment. When SNY asked him about his approach against Sengun late, Towns gave full respect where it was due.

"I mean, he's one of the best bigs in the NBA. And I approached him with that kind of respect. Like the old kids, I wanted to, like I said, I wanted to make it difficult on a player like that. Well, he's one of the best in the world, so shout out to him. He brings out the best of people. And I think that for me, when I get to go against him, it's an honor, and it's a great competition to play with."

New York moves to 36-21 with the win. The Knicks head to Chicago next, and if this fourth quarter is anything to go by, this team knows exactly what it looks like when everyone is locked in.

