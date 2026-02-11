Landry Shamet Stumbled Despite Multiple Chances To Save Knicks

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ will definitely be difficult for Madison Square Garden to forget the New York Knicks' crushing 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on February 10.

Landry Shamet had several occasions when he could have been the hero, but eventually gave up under the pressure, and the Knicks lost what should have been a triumphant comeback.

Shamet's blunders started with the final seconds of regulation and ended with two horrible missed free throws that almost certainly guaranteed the Knicks' defeat. Even though this season he has hit 75.0% of his free throws and has been a consistent 42.9% three-point threat. He failed to come through for his team when the spotlight was on ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

The Fourth Quarter Miss That Nearly Ended It

Right​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ before the final buzzer of the fourth quarter, with the Knicks down and Shamet having the ball, he was given the chance at a game-winning three-pointer. He missed badly as the pressure clearly affected his mechanics, the shot hit the rim and bounced off quite a bit.

Luckily for New York, Karl-Anthony Towns was able to draw a foul right after and he made that clutch free throw couple with the game clock at 0.2 seconds to tie the score and New York Knicks 124-124, rescuing Shamet's critical miss and taking the game to the overtime.

Overtime Redemption Turned to Disaster

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seemed for a moment in overtime that Shamet had saved the day as he nailed a clutch 3-pointer with 0:12 to go, putting the Knicks up 135-131.

The Garden burst out with cheers thinking the veteran had freed himself from his fourth-quarter demons. Unfortunately, everything fell apart just 11 seconds later.

With one second left and the Knicks down 137-134, Aaron Nesmith fouled Shamet. Shamet only needed one shot to keep the door open. It was worrying that he missed the first free throw, but missing the second was criminal.

If he had been successful with the first shot (1 point), getting the deficit down to 137-135, he might have gone for an intentional miss on the second attempt, thus the Knicks would have been able to grab the offensive rebound and score in the paint with a layup or tip-in (2 points). This would have summed up the points in the sequence to 3, which would have tied the game at 137-137, and forcing a second overtime.

Despite the collapse, Shamet is still a useful rotation player who has provided consistent performance throughout the season.

Everyone feels the pressure, and the Knicks will require their experienced guard to get rid of this memory fast and show that his clutch gene was not lost, even after this time, when the next chance ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌comes.

