Latest Power Rankings Show Knicks Bouncing Back

It's been a week since the New York Knicks were embarrassed at Madison Square Garden by Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in what was arguably their worst loss of the season.

Now, the Knicks have won two straight after beating division rivals in the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. The losses and wins balanced each other out in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings, keeping the Knicks at No. 9.

"The Knicks may have hit the nadir with their loss to Dallas last Monday, the first game this season in which they never had a lead. But they’ve since beaten the Nets by 54 points (the largest margin of victory in franchise history) and picked up a big win in Philadelphia," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Knicks trail the third-place Raptors by a half game, and they’ve won the first two meetings by a total of 38 points. They’ll meet three more times, and the Knicks will be at a rest disadvantage (playing the second game of a back-to-back) in Toronto on Wednesday."

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Knicks Keeping Pace in NBA Power Rankings

The teams that rank ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings are the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Knicks have to figure out for themselves what they are going to do. There are arguments to be made for and against making a big move, or even a small one for that matter. The Knicks have shown a willingness to be aggressive in the past, but a blockbuster deal shouldn't be expected.

Instead, the Knicks could make a marginal move that could help them on the back half of their rotation. For instance, trading Guerschon Yabusele, who has been disappointing in his first season with the Knicks, to get a player that could take his spot in the rotation might be as far as New York goes.

The team could also benefit from adding another 3-point shooter, but those will come few and far between on the market.

It's a difficult deadline for the Knicks to navigate, but the best way the team can grow and move up in the power rankings is to grow and develop from within, which begins with a winnable game against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden.

