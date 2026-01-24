The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks must make some crucial choices as the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 approaches. There is a lot of talk about Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks, who are looking for ways to upgrade their roster after falling into a slump.

That is why it is a good idea to follow all the Knicks' downtown trade news, rumored trade targets, and completed trades that will come out before the deadline.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ tracker is full of Knicks trade rumors, from dropping Guerschon Yabusele to looking at Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, and Keon Ellis. Refresh daily to get the latest scoop on New York's deadline wheeling and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌dealing.

January 24

Guerschon Yabusele acknowledged his disappointing season pregame, admitting, "It's definitely not what I was expecting." On swirling trade rumors, he remained pragmatic: "It's nothing that I can control. Just try to be smart, preparing, [be] as ready as I can."

Giannis​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Antetokounmpo's injury might lead to a change in the Bucks' trade strategy, thus indirectly affecting the Knicks' pursuits.

Ian Begley, in a recent interview, said that the Knicks are avoiding KAT trades unless the slump worsens. Expect Guerschon Yabusele to move (Spurs fit), plus Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, and Keon Ellis to check for bench defense.

Former NBA​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ player Jason Williams has criticized the Knicks for their deal for Karl-Anthony Towns and said "Minnesota won that trade" amid New York's 3-8 slump in January.

Williams praised the return package: "[Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo,] guys like that are what make teams win championships... They can fit on any team in the league, bro, any championship-caliber team."

He added, "I think he had a better chance of being closer to winning in Minnesota than [in New York]."

Towns is dropping 20.8 points and grabbing 11.5 rebounds per night, which are lower ratios compared to last year, with rumors arising that there are communication difficulties between Towns and coach Mike ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Brown.

