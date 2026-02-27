Mikal Bridges Is Not Returning What Knicks Paid For

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA is tough in exposing bad investments, and currently, Mikal Bridges is turning out to be the most expensive role player of the last few years. The Knicks did more than just trade for a wing. They grabbed one at the cost of their future, and well, the results are quite ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌unpleasant.

February​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 has been a nightmare for Bridges. He was actually benched for the last 9.5 minutes of a loss against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 19. It wasn't a punishment, but the reason was that head coach Mike Brown simply trusted Landry Shamet more in that game that mattered.

That in itself should scare every Knicks fan. He scored only eight points in 25 minutes and was 0-for-3 from the 3-point line.

Earlier in the month, Bridges played 49 minutes in a double-overtime battle against the Nuggets and he had only five points. He was almost invisible in the crucial moments. In the game against the Lakers on Feb. 1, he missed all six of his 3-point attempts. This isn’t a slump. This is a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pattern.

October Bridges vs. February Bridges

Well, we are seeing two different Bridges over the span of three to four months. Here are the stats:

Stat October 2025 Season Average Last 10 Games (Feb) Points 19.0 PPG 15.7 PPG 15.3 PPG Rebounds 6.2 4.2 3.9 Assists 4.8 4.0 3.3 3PT% 48.1% 38.2% 34%

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ October, Bridges was full of energy, aggressive, and extending the play. By February, he had changed into a submissive shooter from the corner who doesn't know how to catch fire when the Knicks are in dire need of a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌boost.

Stephen A. Said What Everyone Is Thinking

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (11) slaps hands with forward Mikal Bridges (25) after he made a play against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

No one has expressed the annoyance more effectively than Stephen A. Smith, who recently went totally hard about ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it:

"They gave up Bogdanovich, including four unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031… and a protected first-round pick via Milwaukee to get Mikel Bridges. He's not even an All-Star. The Phoenix Suns didn't get that in return for Kevin Durant. The Dallas Mavericks didn't get that in return for Luka Doncic."

Smith​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ even went on to say that Jalen Brunson should be partially blamed, as he basically nudged the whole organization to bring in his old Villanova teammate instead of looking around the NBA for other options, which, according to Stephen A., was a scenario where the Knicks could have landed Giannis Antetokounmpo if only they had two or three picks to use. Friendship hasn't cost this much ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌before.

The picks are gone. The wins aren't here. At what point does loyalty become the most expensive mistake in Knicks history?

