Knicks Leave Stephen A. Smith Fuming After Cavaliers Collapse

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a limit to the patience of even the most loyal New York Knicks fans. In their last game, the New York Knicks gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a 109-94 present, and even Stephen A. Smith, one of the team's most vocal supporters, could not contain his anger.

It wasn't merely a defeat; it was the type of performance that puts you in a spot questioning the very capabilities of the Knicks team as a contender when the stakes are ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌high.

Smith did not sugarcoat anything on national television. His words were sharp and personal:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I usually don't say this on national television, but I'm p*ssed off. You don't even understand how p----- off I am at this New York Knicks team right now. You have a championship appearance at the very least within your grasp."

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ then sharply criticized the Mikal Bridges trade initiative, which made New York lose four unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031 and revealed the most hurtful truth of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌all.

"The New York Knicks have Giannis Antetokounmpo this past summer if they had about two or three of those picks. They have him, doggie."

Chiney​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ogwumike supported his claim by stating that the Knicks are a sub-.500 team against the best teams in the East, the Cavaliers, Celtics and Pistons, going 4-5 against that group this season.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo summed up the Bridges deal bluntly: "He's the fifth-best Knick. You can't give up five picks for your fifth-best player."

What Actually Went Wrong

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ third quarter against Cleveland saw a total breakdown in one ugly stat: 3-of-24 from the field, 1-of-12 from three-pointers, just 11 points in 12 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns only took five shots throughout the game, and only one in the second half. For a player who is making max money and is expected to be the second star after Brunson, that's just very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌disappointing.

A Bold Opinion

The truth is, the​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍ Knicks have a mentality problem rather, than a roster problem. Jalen Brunson only managed to shoot 6-of-19. OG Anunoby, who is still recovering from a toe injury, went 2-of-9. No one was willing to take the lead in the third quarter and ask for the ball.

Simply changing coaches from Tom Thibodeau did not immediately give back the toughness and defensive identity that he used to build. Mike Brown wants his star players to step up and take over games, not to hide away from games. KAT has to insist on having his ball touches. Brunson has to quit settling for jamming those contested pull-up attempts. The picks are gone, so the only way forward is to make this bunch play a better version of basketball right ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌away.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!