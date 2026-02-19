Mike Brown Foreshadows Potential Change to Knicks Frontcourt Rotation

The New York Knicks headed into the All-Star break on a high note, blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers for their 10th win in 12 games.

A historic performance was put together by the Knicks’ deadline acquisition, Jose Alvarado. He knocked down eight 3-pointers, recorded five steals and four assists in only 19 minutes of action, making his presence felt immediately.

Alvarado has provided a spark in the team’s backcourt, and their other addition, Jeremy Sochan, sounds like he will have an opportunity to do the same once New York returns to the court.

As shared by James L. Edwards of The Athletic on X, head coach Mike Brown is going to make an adjustment to his rotation. He is going to give Sochan a chance to play to figure out what is best for the team.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) stretches before substituting in during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

"I've given young guys opportunities over vets. But I'm going to give Jeremy an opportunity.

"I'm going to play who is best for us. Jeremy just got here so I have to see rather quickly what he brings before heading into playoffs,” the head coach said.

Reading between the lines, Sochan getting minutes, especially if OG Anunoby is healthy enough to return to the starting lineup, means that Mohamed Diawara will be out of the rotation again.

The rookie second-round pick has been making a positive impact with his recent opportunities. He has showcased an improved shooting touch from 3-point range and has been an excellent connecting piece on both ends of the floor for his teammates.

However, he is likely going to see his minutes decreased over the next few weeks so that Brown can see what he has with his newest addition. It is a tough break for Diawara, but the right move for the coaching staff to make.

Jeremy Sochan fills several needs for Knicks

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) brings the ball up court and is stripped by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sochan has the ability to fill some needs in the rotation. A stellar defender, he has the ability to defend all five positions successfully. He provides the team with more size in the frontcourt, something they were lacking.

He hasn’t shown the shooting ability of Diawara throughout his NBA career, but Sochan has experience playing point guard and running an offense. He can provide the team with another ball-handler and playmaker, taking pressure off of Jalen Brunson to do it all himself.

Unless there is another injury, Diawara sounds like he is going to have to wait to get back into the rotation. He will have to stay ready, as his number could be called at any time.

If Brown wants to experiment with longer, defensive-minded lineups, he could try deploying Diawara as a shooting guard. Everything should be on the table, but for now, it does sound like Sochan will be given his minutes to have a chance to prove himself.

