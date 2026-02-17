Knicks Forward Challenging Jalen Brunson for Clutch Player of the Year

There are a lot of things to love about New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and what he brings to the team on and off the court.

He has been the driving force behind their return to relevancy. Other players deserve credit for helping build the foundation, such as Julius Randle, but Brunson has helped take things to another level.

An All-Star in three consecutive years, another impressive accolade he has on his resume is Clutch Player of the Year. He won the award for the 2024-25 season, but repeating as the recipient will be a challenge.

That is because his teammate, OG Anunoby, is making a push for the crown. As shared by Stat Defender on X, the talented two-way wing is the most productive player on the offensive end during clutch time this season.

OG Anunoby emerging as clutch performer

“Clutch Time” is defined as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when there is a differential of five points or less. Brunson dominated inside that time frame, scoring 156 points, making 52 field goals in total, and knocking down 51.5% of his shots.

While Anunoby doesn’t have as many Clutch Time opportunities as his All-Star teammate, he is making the most of the ones that he does have. Using the threshold of at least 15 Clutch Games played and 3.0 minutes per Clutch Game played, Anunoby has the highest offensive rating with a 127.8.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

That barely beat out Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who is in second with an offensive rating of 127.3. Brunson is tied for 10th on the list with De’Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs with an offensive rating of 123.4.

What has contributed to Anunoby’s numbers being so strong at the end of games when his team needs him the most?

Best Offensive Rating In The Clutch For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 15 Clutch Games Played & 3.0 MPG In Clutch Games) :



1. OG Anunoby — 127.8

2. Chet Holmgren — 127.3

3. Devin Booker — 127.0

4. Kelly Oubre Jr. — 126.2

5.… https://t.co/xP3RKQZOTd pic.twitter.com/R7KzQXCSCV — Stat Defender (@statdefender) February 16, 2026

Per NBA.com, he has been incredibly efficient shooting the ball, making 60% of his shot attempts overall. His 3-point shooting has been deadly, knocking down six of eight clutch attempts from long range thus far. Rounding out his shooting numbers, he has made nine out of 12 free-throw attempts.

Anunoby has rounded out his Clutch Time stat sheet with 11 rebounds, three assists and only one turnover in 53.6 total minutes. Four steals have been recorded with only three fouls committed, while recording a team-high tying +25 plus/minus ratio; that is tied with none other than Brunson.

The offensive output from Anunoby is stellar, but what truly separates him from the pack is the impact he can have on the other end of the court. Scoring is important in Clutch Time, but getting stops is paramount to winning games.

